PMK functionary Ramalingam murder case: NIA conducts raids in 24 places in TN

The raids are also being carried out at the residence of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) State President Mubarak in Tirunelveli district.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Sunday, July 23, is conducting raids and searches at 24 places in Tamil Nadu in relation to the murder of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) functionary K Ramalingam in 2019. The raids are also being carried out at the residence of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) State President Nellai Mubarak in Tirunelveli district.

The NIA raids are underway at Tirunelveli, Mayiladuthurai, Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Coimbatore, Pudukottai, Madurai and Tirupur. Searches are being carried out at functionaries linked to Popular Front of India (PFI) and SDPI. The NIA has already filed a chargesheet against 18 accused in this case, out of which 12 people have been arrested and five members are still absconding. Sources say the NIA is conducting searches to locate the whereabouts of the key accused who are absconding in this case.

Ramalingam was fatally attacked and killed near Thiruvidaimarudur in Thanjavur district on February 5, 2019. According to the First Information Report (FIR), he was allegedly killed for interfering in the religious propagation activity carried out by some Muslims in the Pakku Vinayagam Thoppy village in Thiruvidaimarudur on the morning of the murder. The NIA took over the case from the Tamil Nadu police on April 25, 2019, and filed a chargesheet in August 2019, against 18 persons, allegedly associated with the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

(With IANS inputs)