PMAY scam in Bengal: Union govt wants FIRs against those involved

Field inspection teams from the Union government had detected irregularities related to the scheme in seven districts of West Bengal.

PMAY scam in Bengal: Union government asks CS to file FIRs against those involved, The Union government has directed the West Bengal government to file First Information Reports (FIRs) against those involved in irregularities in the implementation of Prime Minister Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the state. The Union Rural Development Ministry had recently communicated to the state Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi that the field inspection teams from the Union government had substantial evidence to prove the irregularities.

In a note to the Chief Secretary, the Ministry has suggested that besides initiating necessary action by filing FIRs against those responsible for the irregularities, the state government should also forward a detailed action-taken report on this count to the Ministry by March 10. It is learnt that the field inspection teams conducted surveys in 10 districts of the state, during which they identified irregularities in seven districts. More ministerial teams are scheduled to visit the state shortly for the purpose of conducting field inspection visits in the remaining districts.

These seven districts which have been identified by the central inspection team where irregularities were rampant are: Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Murshidabad, Nadia, West Midnapore, East Midnapore and East Burdwan.

According to sources, the majority of irregularities identified by the inspection teams are related to the allotment of houses under the scheme to ineligible people. There had also been instances where the logo of the state's own housing scheme Bangla Yojana was used, instead of the logo of PMAY.

The Ministry has asked the state government to also file FIRs against those block development officers and supervisory officials who apparently ignored such gross irregularities instead of rectifying them. Meanwhile, the development has triggered a political slugfest.

While the ruling Trinamool Congress has termed it an "excuse" by the Union government to freeze the state's dues, the opposition BJP has called it the right step to penalise those responsible for depriving the marginalised sections of their legitimate dues.