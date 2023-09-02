PM to visit Indonesia on September 6-7 to participate in ASEAN-India, East Asia summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jakarta, Indonesia for a two-day visit between September 6 and 7 to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th East Asia Summit being hosted by Indonesia as the current Chair of ASEAN.

Modi is visiting Indonesia at the invitation of president Joko Widodo.

The forthcoming ASEAN-India summit will be the first summit since the elevation of India-ASEAN relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022, official sources said.

The summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations and chart the future direction of co-operation.

The East Asia Summit would provide an opportunity for Leaders of ASEAN countries and its eight dialogue partners, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional and global significance.