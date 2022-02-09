PM should apologise to people of Telangana: KTR on Modi speech

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister had slammed the Congress over the manner in which it bifurcated Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

news Politics

Alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "insulted Telangana" with his comments in Parliament over the state's formation, the ruling TRS called for protests across the state on Wednesday, February 9. TRS Working President KT Rama Rao asked his party workers to organise protests with black flags and burn effigies of the BJP, a TRS release said.

Rama Rao tweeted alleging that the PM insulted the "decades of spirited struggle and sacrifices of the people of Telangana" with his comments. TRS and BJP have been engaged in a war of words over different issues over the last few months.

"Utterly disgraceful of you Prime Minister repeatedly insulting the decades of spirited struggle and sacrifices of the people of Telangana," tweeted KTR, who is a key state minister and also the son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. "I strongly condemn the absurd comments of the PM and demand that he apologise to the people of Telangana," wrote KTR.

“The Congress has not spared its own leaders. The Congress played an important role in Andhra Pradesh. What did they do with it? Those Andhra people, who elected these people to sit here, what did they do to them? They bifurcated the state. Mics were turned off, pepper sprays were let off, no discussion took place. Was this right?” Modi asked.

His comments evoked strong reaction from both TRS and Congress, which alleged that he insulted Telangana and sought an apology.

We mark our protest against the insensitive remarks of PM Modi ji made in #Parliament. Telangana is a reality because of the fight put up by the people of the State. It was the sheer grit and certitude of people that made all political parties support us in creating #Telangana pic.twitter.com/aBj6hLqvUX — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) February 9, 2022

TRS MLC and former Member of Parliament Kavitha Rao tweeted, “We mark our protest against the insensitive remarks of PM Modi ji made in Parliament. Telangana is a reality because of the fight put up by the people of the state. It was the sheer grit and certitude of people that made all political parties support us in creating Telangana.”