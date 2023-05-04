PMâ€™s rally for BJP candidate who was convicted for stealing milk cancelled

Manikant Rathod has 43 pending criminal cases against him, including charges of attempted murder, drug smuggling, possession of firearms, and criminal intimidation.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

A public rally by PM Narendra Modi in the Chittapur constituency of Kalaburagi, where he was scheduled to campaign for BJP candidate Manikant Rathod has been cancelled. The decision came after concerns were raised about Rathod's criminal background, with 43 pending criminal cases against him, including charges of attempted murder, drug smuggling, possession of firearms, and criminal intimidation. Modi will instead hold a massive roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7.

The charges include serious crimes such as attempted murder, drug smuggling, possession of firearms, and criminal intimidation. He was also arrested in November last year for threatening to murder Priyank Kharge, the Congress candidate and MLA of Chittapur, but was released on bail.

Police Commissioner YS Ravikumar had banished Manikant to Shivamogga Rural Police limits for a year in September last year, but he has secured a stay order against this from the court. Many of the criminal cases against Manikant are related to the illegal transportation and sale of rice and milk meant for free distribution among the unprivileged through the Public Distribution System under the Anna Bhagya Scheme, and these cases are registered in multiple districts of Karnataka. He was convicted in three cases where he stole milk from anganwadis to sell it in the black market.

