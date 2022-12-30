PM Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben dies at 100

Hiraben Modi, PM Narendra Modi's mother, was admitted at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research on December 28 after her health deteriorated.

news Death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Hiraben passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad on Friday, December 30. She was 100 years old. A bulletin from the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre, where she was admitted after her health deteriorated on Wednesday, December 28, informed the news of her demise. "Hiraben Modi passed away on 30/12/2022 at 3.30 am during the treatment at UN Mehta Heart Hospital", the medical bulletin said.

Prime Minister Modi said "a great journey of 100 years" has ended with his mother's demise. "A great journey of 100 years has come to an end. I have witnessed three qualities in a mother, a journey like that of a tapasvi (saint), a selfless worker and life dedicated to values," Modi tweeted. "When I met her on her 100th birthday she told one thing which I always remember. "Kam karo buddhi thi, jivan jivo suddhi thi" (work using your brain and live life with purity," he added in his tweet. The Prime Minister is expected to reach Ahmedabad soon.

Upon learning about his mother's health condition, Narendra Modi had reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday and visited the hospital to inquire about Hiraben's health. After spending over an hour at the hospital on Wednesday, he had left for Delhi after doctors informed him that her health was stable. The Prime Minister had also spoken to doctors at the hospital, a government-funded autonomous medical facility.

Hiraben, also called Hiraba, lived at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with Prime Minister Modi's younger brother, Pankaj Modi. Narendra Modi regularly visited Raysan and spent time with his mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

On Tuesday, December 27, one of Prime Minister Modi's brothers Prahlad Modi met with a car accident in Mysuru. The accident happened when the car was going towards Bandipur National Park. Prahlad Modi (70) was travelling along with his son Mehul Prahlad (40), daughter-in-law Zindal Modi (35) and grandson Menath Modi (6). They suffered minor injuries as their airbags opened during the crash. According to the police, they received treatment at the JSS Hospital in Mysuru.