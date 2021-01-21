PM Narendra Modi, others extend wishes to US President Joe Biden

"Committed to working with President Joe Biden to take India-US partnership to even greater heights,” Modi tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders of the country expressed their greetings to the 46th President of the United States Joe Biden and the Vice- President Kamala Harris as they took their oath on Wednesday. Prime Minister Modi took to and conveyed his best wishes for a successful term in leading the USA “as both the nations stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security.”

He also added that India-US partnership is based on shared values. “We have a substantial and multifaceted bilateral agenda, growing economic engagement and vibrant people to people linkages. Committed to working with President Joe Biden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights,” Modi tweeted.

My warmest congratulations to @JoeBiden on his assumption of office as President of the United States of America. I look forward to working with him to strengthen India-US strategic partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2021

In another tweet, he congratulated Kamala Harris as well. “Congratulations to KamalaHarris on being sworn-in as VP. It is a historic occasion. Looking forward to interacting with her to make India-US relations more robust. The India-US partnership is beneficial for our planet,” he said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated the US on a “new chapter of their democracy”. He also extended his wishes to Biden and Harris.

Congratulating the USA on a new chapter of their democracy.



Best wishes to President Biden and Vice-President Harris.#InaugurationDay — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 20, 2021

Samajwadi party’s president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, “Hope under the great leadership of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, America and American democracy will take a new stride.”

Hope under the great leadership of President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris, America & American democracy will take a new stride.#InaugurationDay#Inauguration2021 — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) January 20, 2021

Member of Parliament (MP) from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor tweeted, “This inauguration day will be greeted with relief by millions around the world after recent disturbing events in the USA. Wishing President Biden and Vice-President Harris all success in promoting the healing of their fractured society.”

This #InaugurationDay will be greeted with relief by millions around the world after recent disturbing events in the USA. Wishing President Biden and Vice-President Harris all success in promoting the healing of their fractured society.

Make America truly great again! pic.twitter.com/rSnC8mgVQW — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 20, 2021

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram tweeted, “I hope all our political leaders are watching the swearing in of Kamala Harris as VP of the United States and absorbing lessons on diversity and pluralism. I also hope that India will forever celebrate diversity and pluralism in this ancient land.”

I hope all our political leaders are watching the swearing in of Kamala Harris as VP of the United States and absorbing lessons on diversity and pluralism.



I also hope that INDIA will forever celebrate diversity and pluralism in this ancient land. January 20, 2021

Kamala Harris is the first woman of Asian-African origin to hold the office of Vice President of America. The new administration has 20 Indian-American members. In his inaugural speech, Biden said, "Here we stand, just days after a riotous mob thought they could use violence to silence the will of the people. To stop the work of our democracy. To drive us from this sacred ground. It did not happen. It will never happen. Not today, not tomorrow. Not ever. Not ever."

"We have much to do in this winter of peril, and significant possibilities, much to repair, much to restore, much to heal, much to build and much to gain," Biden said, hitting optimistic notes ahead of a busy day that is expected to see a rash of executive orders.

With IANS inputs