PM Narendra Modi is afraid to talk about China sitting in Indian territory: Owaisi

“China is sitting inside our territory in Arunachal Pradesh and even in Uttarakhand, and the Prime Minister is not saying anything,” Owaisi said.

news Politics

Hyderabad Member of Parliament (MP) and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, October 18, over rising fuel prices and China's encroachment into Indian territory. Owaisi was addressing a public gathering, when he said, “India's Prime Minister will never open his mouth about petrol and diesel prices. Prices are skyrocketing but he will not say anything. Petrol price is even more than a century (Rs 100) but the PM is saying ‘friends, (Mithron) don't worry’. China has entered our land and is sitting inside.”

The MP was raising concerns about growing fuel prices across the country on a daily basis. Petrol and diesel prices rallied to record levels across the country on Sunday, October 17, as fuel rates were hiked again by 35 paise a litre. The price of petrol in Delhi rose to its highest-ever level of Rs 105.84 a litre and Rs 111.77 per litre in Mumbai, according to a price notification of the state-owned fuel retailers.

Owaisi added, “When Pakistan has committed Pulwama attack, Modi said he will hit back by venturing into Pakistan's house. We too asked him to do so. Now, China is sitting inside our territory in Arunachal Pradesh and even in Uttarakhand, and the Prime Minister is not saying anything.”

Owaisi said that the PM is “afraid of talking about China” and asked, “Nine of our soldiers have died in J-K, and India will be playing a T20 match with Pakistan on October 24? Our soldiers have died. Will you play T20? Pakistan is playing 20-20 in Kashmir every day with the lives of the people of India.”

He has also mocked Union Home Minister Amith Shah over targeted killings of civilians in the valley while questioning what the Intelligence Bureau in Kashmir was up to, stating that it was "failure of the Union government." Nine civilians have been murdered by militants in Kashmir over the last 15 days triggering fear, anger and panic in the Valley. Owaisi also alleged that the abrogation of Article 370, had not changed the contentious situation on the ground.

(With PTI inputs)