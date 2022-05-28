PM Modi's main goal is to root out regional political parties, says Kumaraswamy

The former CM was reacting to Modi lashing out at family-run political parties in Hyderabad on Thursday, saying 'parivaarvad' is democracy's "greatest enemy" in the country.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said criticising family-run parties is just an excuse and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's main goal is to root out regional political parties.

The comments have come while attempts are on to revive the third front with no BJP or Congress, and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, and Kumaraswamy here on Thursday. They are said to have held discussions in this regard.

"Family-run political parties are the biggest enemy to the country and the youth. That this is the biggest problem of politics, too, is the new preaching of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He should have made a realistic study of the background of BJP's growth and made the speech," Kumaraswamy said.

Stating that criticising the family-run parties is just an excuse and the Prime Minister's main goal is to root out regional political parties, he said after the Congress' rout in many states, the principal opposition parties for the BJP are regional parties.

"It is not a secret anymore what the BJP did to finish regional parties," he said in a series of tweets.

Further pointing out that JD(S), JD(U), BJD and SP are all branches of the big Janata Parivar tree, Kumaraswamy said offshoots of Janata Parivar have not only grown up today but also have deep roots wherever they are.

"It is not easy to shake these parties off, leave alone uprooting them. Not that Modi ji doesn't know this," he said and added the BJP first came to power under NDA with the help of "family-run parties."

Modi has been speaking about dynasty rule and corruption, but is maintaining stoic silence on dynasty politics and corruption in his own party, he alleged.