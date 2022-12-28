PM Modi's brother, family injured in accident near Mysuru doing fine: Doctors

PM Modi's brother Prahlad Modi, his son, daughter-in-law, grandson and their driver were injured in a car accident while travelling to Bandipur on December 28.

news News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brother Prahlad Modi and family members, who are undergoing treatment after sustaining injuries in a road accident, are “stable and fine,” doctors said on Wednesday, December 28. Prahlad and his family members were being treated at a hospital in Karnataka’s Mysuru after meeting with an accident while travelling to Bandipur on Tuesday. Doctors said the patients are likely to remain in the hospital until Wednesday evening or Thursday morning, when a decision on their discharge is likely to be taken by a team of doctors treating them in consultation with the family.

The Prime Minister's brother Prahlad Modi, his son, daughter-in-law, six-year-old grandson, and the driver had sustained "minor" injuries when the car in which they were travelling met with an accident near Mysuru on Tuesday, following which they were shifted to JSS Hospital for treatment. The incident happened near Kadakola around 1.30 pm when their car, on the way to Bandipur, hit the road divider. "They are all comfortable, have been taking food and have had a good sleep. Maybe some normal body pain, other than that there are no major issues. Concerned specialists have examined them," JSS Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Madhu C P told PTI.

"On discharge (of the injured), the decision will be taken by the team of doctors either by this evening or by tomorrow morning," he said. Meanwhile, Prahlad Modi in a video statement has asked his well-wishers not to worry. Stating that the accident occurred when the vehicle hit the divider, Prahlad said that he and his family were safe because of everyone's blessings. “We have suffered minor injuries, and are fine. Nothing to worry about," he said.

Member of Parliament from Mysuru-Kodagu constituency Pratap Simha and a couple of other senior politicians have visited the hospital to inquire about their health. Stating that the Modi family came to the hospital around 2 pm on Tuesday, Dr Madhu said they were immediately given first aid and all of them were conscious. Only the child had left leg bones — tibia and fibula (located in the lower leg) – fractured, and was treated immediately, the doctor added.

"Though conscious, they were initially in a state of shock and panic due to the impact of the mishap, but they recovered from it after some time, and were taken care of by our specialist and super-specialist doctors at the Hospital… They were all subsequently shifted to a special ward at 5 pm on Tuesday," he said. Dr Purushotham Shastry, Professor, Orthopaedics, treating the child said the tibia and fibula bone have been fractured, but at his young age, surgery was not required. "We have put plaster of paris slab, and then the cast will be put which will heal. There is nothing to worry about," he said.

Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar and other senior officials have visited the spot and the hospital. A case has been registered at Mysuru South police station.