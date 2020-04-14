In PM Modi's address, no new relief measures for migrant workers

While the PM acknowledged the difficulties that people are facing, his speech on Tuesday did not put forth concrete measures to address the plight of migrant workers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation on Tuesday was eagerly awaited to know what direction the nationwide lockdown would take. While it was expected that the lockdown would continue in most parts of the country considering the rise in cases, there was some speculation that the government would classify zones according to the number of cases present in each and relax restrictions for those areas. However, the PM made it clear that until April 20 at least, there was no scope for such changes to be made. After that, the rules may be relaxed for some areas which are not hotspots and are not at risk of turning into hotspots, the PM added.

As it stands, what we’re looking at is a lockdown that goes on till at least May 3. While the PM acknowledged the difficulties that people are facing, the speech did not put forth concrete measures to address the plight of migrant workers, many of whom are daily wage earners.

Even as reports of hardship among migrant workers continue to pour in from different parts of the country, the PM’s 25-minute address did not mention arranging transport for them to go back to their homes where they may fare better. Many are stranded with supplies running out and no money to replenish stocks. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, for instance, had asked the Centre to allow non-stop trains for migrant workers to return to their home states after April 14. Kerala has 3,85,000 migrant workers, according to reports. However, the Centre rejected the demand, saying it was not viable.

When the nationwide lockdown was announced on March 22, metro cities across the country saw an exodus of migrant workers trying to go back to their villages and towns. With public transport closed, many were forced to walk hundreds of kilometres and around 20 people reportedly lost their lives just trying to get home. Those who stayed back have struggled to get food and lodging, with their workplaces shutting down.

In Tuesday’s address, PM Modi said that the rule about April 20 was framed keeping in mind “the livelihood of our poor brothers and sisters”. Calling them his family, he said that it’s one of his “top-most priorities to reduce the difficulties in their lives”. He added that the government will help them through the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojna (PMGKY) which was set up in 2016. The PMGKY is an amnesty scheme that allows people with unaccounted wealth and black money to self-declare and avoid prosecution on paying a fine of 50% of the wealth reported. Last month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a relief package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore for the poor under this scheme during the lockdown.

However, as has been pointed out, the measures work out to five kilograms of rice or wheat, and one kilogram of legumes per person for the next three months, along with cash transfers, which has been criticised as too little. There’s also the challenge in how all of this will be delivered on ground. While state governments have been cooperating with each other and arranging for shelter homes for migrant workers, the uncertainty is leading to frustration and anger. On April 10, in Surat, hundreds of migrant workers demanded salaries and means to go back to their hometowns. The mob also set some properties on fire.

It remains to be seen if the Centre will take into account the condition of migrant workers in the coming days and put in place measures that will come as immediate relief to them. If that does not happen, the price that India is paying to battle the coronavirus may prove to be too costly for its people to bear.