PM Modi to visit Kerala and Karnataka, to inaugurate slew of projects

In Kochi, the Prime Minister will also be laying the foundation stone for Phase II of the Metro after inaugurating Phase 1A.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to make a visit to two southern states in the next two days. He will be visiting Kerala and Karnataka on September 1 and 2 respectively, and commissioning an aircraft carrier and laying the foundation stone for upcoming projects. On September 1, he will commission Indiaâ€™s first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Kerala. Designed by Indian Navy's in-house Warship Design Bureau (WDB) and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, INS Vikrant has been built with state-of-the-art automation features and is the largest ship ever built in the maritime history of India, an official statement said. The aircraft carrier has been named after her illustrious predecessor, India's first aircraft carrier which had played a vital role in the 1971 war.

During his visit, he will also unveil the new Naval Ensign (Nishaan), doing away with the colonial past and befitting the rich Indian maritime heritage. Further, he will also be laying the foundation stone for Phase II of the Kochi Metro after inaugurating Phase 1A, comprising SN Junction and Vadakkekotta stations.

Later, during his visit to Karnataka, the Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth around Rs 3,800 crore in Mangaluru. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of mechanisation and industrialisation projects worth around Rs 3,800 crore. He will inaugurate a project worth over Rs 280 crore for mechanisation of berths for handling containers and other cargo, undertaken by the New Mangalore Port Authority.

The mechanised terminal is expected to increase efficiency and reduce turnaround time, pre-berthing delay and dwell time in the port by around 35 per cent, thus giving a boost to the business environment. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of five projects worth around Rs 1,000 crore, undertaken by the port.