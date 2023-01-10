PM Modi to visit Karnataka twice in January ahead of Assembly polls

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said that PM Modi is expected to visit the state on January 12 and again on January 19, to attend various events.

news Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka twice in January, as the state gears up for Assembly elections. On Thursday, January 12, Modi will inaugurate the National Youth Festival in Hubballi. Later on January 19, he is likely to inaugurate the modernised left bank canal of the Narayanpura Dam, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday, January 9. He added that youth from 28 states and eight Union Territories will participate in the seven-day event, which the Prime Minister will address.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is coming to Hubballi directly to inaugurate the National Youth Festival on January 12, which will be organised at the Hubballi Railways Ground," Bommai said. More than 7500 youth from across the country will participate in the National Youth Festival (National Yuva Janotsava), according to CM Bommai, who released the logo and mascot for the festival earlier on January 7.

The Prime Minister is also likely to visit Karnataka on January 19 to dedicate the Narayanpura Left Bank Canal (NLBC) modernisation project, he added. "Most probably, he will come to Narayanpura on January 19 to dedicate the NLBC to the nation," Bommai said. The modernisation of the NLBC was jointly undertaken utilising funds from both the state and Union governments. The Prime Minister is expected to visit the site and dedicate the project to the nation on January 19, said Bommai. According to him, the NLBC has the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)-based automation system at a mega scale.

The PMâ€™s second visit to the state on January 19 is yet to be confirmed, according to the Chief Minister. PM Modi is likely to attend a convention of the Banjara community in Kalaburagi, if the second visit is confirmed. "These (events on January 19) are all subject to confirmation," Bommai said. Assembly elections in Karnataka are due by May.

With PTI inputs