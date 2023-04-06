PM Modi to visit Chennai on April 8 to inaugurate new airport terminal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would also visit the MGR Chennai Central railway station to flag off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly built airport terminal in Chennai on Saturday, March 8. He is expected to arrive at Chennai from Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon after which he would visit the newly constructed terminal at the airport. After inaugurating the terminal, the Prime Minister is expected to travel to INS Adyar in a helicopter following which he would visit the MGR Chennai Central railway station to flag off the Chennai-Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express that shuttles passengers between Tambaram and Sengottai.

According to reports, the Prime Minister will be travelling to the Mylapore Ramakrishna Mutt by road and attend a few engagements there. He is also expected to visit the Pallavaram Army ground while he is in the city. After the airport inauguration and other engagements, Narendra Modi will travel to the Chennai airport and leave for Mysuru at 7:45 pm on a special flight.

Reports said that Special Protection Group (SPG) commandos have arrived in Chennai on the night of Tuesday, April 4n to make arrangements for the Prime Minister's travel. They would also be inspecting the areas Narendra Modi is visiting for security reasons.

On Wednesday, April 5, a special meeting was held with the SPG commandos at the Chennai airport to discuss the security arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit. Flying drones have been prohibited on April 8 from 6 am to 10 pm in the Greater Chennai Police limits in light of Modi's visit.