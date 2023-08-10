PM Modi slams opposition in reply to no-confidence motion, mentions Manipur briefly

Modi said that it can be construed that the Opposition's no confidence is auspicious for the BJP and NDA.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on an all attack mode against the opposition in his reply to the no-confidence motion. However, in his speech that lasted for two hours and twenty minutes, the PM mentioned the Manipur crisis only briefly and that too after 1 hour and 40 minutes into the speech.

In his reply, the PM said that the opposition instead of discussing the Manipur issue peacefully, resorted to moving a no-confidence motion. “Home Minister Amit Shah spoke calmly and courageously about the Manipur crisis and expressed the Union government’s concern for the same. He also tried to educate the public about the issue. It was a sincere effort,” said PM Modi.

Condemning the violence that has been taking place in Manipur, PM Modi said that a lot of families in the North Eastern state have been suffering and that the Union and Manipur governments are working together to contain the issue. “Manipur will once again be able to hold its head high. I want to assure the people that peace will be restored in Manipur in the coming time. I want to tell the people of Manipur including women and daughters of Manipur that the country is with you,” the PM added. PM Modi went on to list the various developmental work done by his Government in the North Eastern states.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s statement that “Bharat Mata has been killed in Manipur”, PM Modi said that the Congress leader spoke about the “death of Mother India”.

The Indian PM also recalled the air strikes in Mizoram by the Indian Air Force in 1966, during the time of heightened insurgency. “Congress attacked its public using their airforce. Were they not Indian citizens? Did they not care then? Even today, Mizoram mourns the 5th of March. Congress has hid this truth from the Indian citizens. Who was ruling then? Indira Gandhi,” PM Modi said.

Taking a dig at the no-confidence motion, the PM said, “I find this God’s will that the Opposition brought this motion. In 2018 also it was God’s will. I had said this before also that this is not our floor test but the Opposition’s. And when there was an election later, they couldn't retain as many votes as before, the voters showed their no confidence in them. In a way, it can be construed that the Opposition's no confidence is auspicious for us.”

He also said that a few Opposition parties have proven that for them the party is above the Nation. “I think you don't care about the hunger of the poor but the hunger for power is on your mind," the PM said.

PM Modi added that over the past few days, the Parliament passed the Jan Vishwas bill, Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill 2022, the Data Protection Bill and bills that would benefit the fishermen of Kerala. “But the opposition was more focused on politicising these issues over legislation,” added the PM.

The PM spent a considerable amount of time mocking the INDIA alliance. “The Opposition parties feel that they will be ruling the country by changing their alliance’s name to INDIA. Let me remind them that merely changing UPA’s name doesn’t reverse their fortunes.”

Continuing his attack on the opposition alliance, PM Modi said, “This is not INDIA but ‘ghamandia’ alliance, where everyone wants to be the groom. Whenever circumstances change, the opposition parties will start attacking each other”.

The PM also placed the debate as one of the opposition versus him and the country. “I have full faith that the Opposition were blessed with a secret boon. Whenever they wish ill on anyone, they raise in stature. When they dissed our banking, our public sector banks rose in stature and made heavy profits. When they dissed the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (defense manufacturer based out of India), it is now triumphing.The Opposition’s attempts to instigate HAL workers failed. They also critiqued the Life Insurance Corporation of India, however that too is gaining strength. They enjoy smearing India. They had no faith in the vaccine produced in India (Bharat biotech).”