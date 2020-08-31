PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ video gets over 3 lakh dislikes on YouTube

Within less than 24 hours of being streamed, the PM’s monthly show to address the nation had garnered over 3.14 lakh dislikes.

news Controversy

The latest episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monthly radio show where he addresses the nation – Mann Ki Baat – has garnered over 3.14 lakh dislikes on the Bhartiya Janata Party’s YouTube channel at the time of writing, in less than 24 hours of being streamed. This is reportedly because the PM did not address the issue of JEE and NEET exams and the demand for them to be postponed during the pandemic.

Shortly after the episode aired, #Mann_Ki_Nahi_Students_Ki_Baat started trending on Twitter, with people asking why the Prime Minister had not addressed the exam postponement issue. People started sharing screenshots and links of the video, showing that they had disliked it, and also urged people to write to the government to demand the postponement.

Lesson for the confused PM who thought dogs, ducks and peacocks were more important than India's students!#Mann_Ki_Nahi_Students_Ki_Baat pic.twitter.com/QSkzrBxmzo August 30, 2020

NEET-JEE being forced on students like this is quite shocking



70000 corona cases a day is no joke. Students & their parents have right 2 think of their safety. Students' wish is important, coaching mafias aren't.#Mann_Ki_Nahi_Students_Ki_Baat #MannKiBaat #postponeNEETandJEE — Anando Bhakto (@anandobhakto) August 30, 2020

Future of India says NO to Modi's mann ki baat!#Mann_Ki_Nahi_Students_Ki_Baat pic.twitter.com/A2smCOQ4kq — Nagesh Kariyappa (@Nagesh_nsui6) August 30, 2020

Corruption in India is at its peak. Students are being mercilessly ignored. The lives of students are being sold publicly for a few crores . now there are situations of dictatorship in this country.corrupt leaders will keep crushing your screams #Mann_Ki_Nahi_Students_Ki_Baat pic.twitter.com/4QoZ2QY71Q — arjun (@arjun89184891) August 30, 2020

Let's get united and try this don't lose hope guys just mention all the problems and keep sending them mails and share this to all your friends let's do this come on #Mann_Ki_Nahi_Students_Ki_Baat pic.twitter.com/pqEImgxzg9 — shruthi (@theshruthinaik) August 30, 2020

Some of the comments on the YouTube video read:

“He does not talk about employment, small enterprises and also education. You are the PM of India we don't need mann ki baat...we need you to fulfill the duty for which we choose you.”

“Being a student, I realised that it was my big mistake to vote in his name. He has destroyed the life of students preparing for competitive exams. Students are in great depression nowadays because all the vacancies have been sold out to private companies […] Shame on you... We have given you votes not to listen to your lecture. We want jobs.”

“Enough is Enough! Mr. PM, concentrate on Development instead of just talking.”

“When he first came in power we thought we would have a leader who would understand the youth, but that was only a deceit.”

“When it's time to talk about Students live, he prefers to talk about dog breeds and toys.”

In the latest episode, the Prime Minister talked about the need to make India a toy hub, and also urged people to adopt native Indian breeds of dogs over non-native ones. However, it was pointed out by a Facebook user named Neha Panchamiya that this too was a misinterpretation of the ‘adopt don’t shop’ movement that animal rights activists have been pushing for.

“Mudhol Hounds, Rajapalayams, Chippiparai and all the others [Indian breeds] PM Modi has mentioned are 'Pedigree' dogs. The meaning of the word is literally - "the record of descent of an animal, showing it to be pure-bred." Let's not confuse them for being the same as 'adopting an Indian street/stray dog,” Neha said in a Facebook post. “These Indian breeds that are talked about in the article were bred for a purpose (hunting, guarding in groups, herding etc based on the type and region) and almost all of them need a LOT of physical exercise, runs and walks for extended periods. Think 10 times before taking one in case you live in an apartment or don't have the time and space to exercise one.”

There has been much furore over competitive JEE and NEET exams being held in September despite the pandemic. Several politicians have also supported the students’ and parents’ demands. While JEE (Main) is scheduled from September 1 to 6, NEET-UG exam has been set for September 13.