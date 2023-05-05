PM Modiâ€™s Bengaluru visit: List of roads to avoid on May 6

The Bengaluru traffic police also issued an advisory before the two-day mega rally in Bengaluru.

news Bengaluru News

The roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru has been rescheduled for the second time due to concerns that it might cause a traffic jam on May 7, which is also the day of the NEET examination. The BJP unit has decided to advance the 26-kilometer road show to May 6, and the remaining eight kilometers will be covered on May 7, ending by 11:30 am.

Bengaluru South MP, Tejasvi Surya, announced that the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has instructed the state's BJP unit to ensure that the NEET exam students are not inconvenienced in any way. â€œOn account of NEET exams on 7th of May, Hon. PM Sri @narendramodi Ji directed us to prepone the 26 km road show to the 6th of May and shorten the roadshow distance on 7th to conclude it before 11.30 am. His one-line directive was - â€˜I donâ€™t want even a single medical student in Bengaluru to be inconveniencedâ€™. Proud to belong to a political party that is so sensitive and responsible to our students, (sic)" MP said.

The Bengaluru traffic police also issued an advisory before the two-day mega rally in Bengaluru. The advisory requested citizens to avoid certain roads between 8 am to 1 pm on Saturday, May 6 to ensure a smooth movement of the Prime Minister's convoy.

The roads that need to be avoided are Rajbhavan Road, Ramanamaharshi Road, Mekhri Circle, RBI Layout in JP Nagar, Rose Gardens in JP Nagar 15th Cross, 24th Main, 9th Cross, Sirsi Circle, JJ Nagar, Binny Mill Road, Shalini Ground area, South-End Circle, Armugam Circle, Bull Temple Road, Ramakrishashrama Road, Uma Theatre, TR Mill, Magadi Main Road, Cholarapalya, MC Circle, West of Chord Road, MC Layout 1st Cross Road, M.C Layout-Nagarabhavi road, BGS Ground, Havanuru Junction, 8th Main Road in Basaveshwaranagar, 15th Main road in Basaveshwaranagar, Shankaramutt Jn, Modi Hospital Road, West of Chord Road Navarang Junction, MKK Road, Malleswaram Circle, Chamarajpet Main Road, Balekayi Mandi in KP Agrahara, Sampige Road, and Sankey Road. The public is advised to cooperate and plan alternate routes to avoid inconvenience.