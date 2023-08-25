PM Modiâ€™s Bengaluru visit on Aug 26: List of traffic restrictions

With PM Modi visiting the ISRO facility in Bengaluru to congratulate scientists who worked on Chandrayaan-3, traffic restrictions will be in place for several hours on the morning of August 26.

news Traffic

In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Bengaluru on Saturday, August 26, elaborate traffic arrangements have been put in place. Bengaluru City Traffic Police have issued an advisory urging the public to steer clear of the roads designated for the Prime Minister's convoy between 4.30 am and 9.30 am.

Traffic on the following roads will be affected â€” Old Airport Road, Old Madras Road, MG Road, Cubbon Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Ballari Road (Mekhri Circle), CV Raman Road, Yashwanthapura Flyover, Tumkur Road (stretching from Yeshwantpur to Nagasandra), Magadi Road, Outer Ring Road (spanning from Goraguntepalya Junction to Sumanahalli), Gubbi Thotadhappa Road, and Jalahalli crossroad. A temporary prohibition has been enforced on the movement of Heavy Goods Vehicles from 4 am to 10 am during the day.

The purpose of PM Modiâ€™s visit is to extend his congratulations to scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for their remarkable achievement with Chandrayaan-3. The Prime Minister is slated to land at HAL Airport early on Saturday morning, from where he will visit the ISRO facility located in Peenya.

Read: Heroes of Chandrayaan 3: Meet the scientists behind Indiaâ€™s successful lunar launch