PM Modiâ€™s AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge receives 6940 entries

The government has also launched another innovation challenge titled â€˜Dare to Dream 2.0â€™ to promote innovation in defence and aerospace technologies in the country.

Atom Startups

Tech entrepreneurs and startups across the country seem to have responded positively to the AatmaNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 4. A total of 6,940 entries have been received across the eight categories identified. These include 3939 from individuals and 3001 from organisations and companies. The last date of receipt of entries was July 26.

Amongst the entries received from individuals, around 1,757 applications are ready to use and the remaining 2,182 are under development. For the apps submitted by organisations, 1742 apps have already been deployed and the remaining 1259 are under development.

The Challenge was launched by the MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) in partnership with the Atal Innovation Mission â€“ Niti Aayog.

The category wise breakup of the apps submitted include 1142 under Business, 901 under Health & Wellness, 1062 under E Learning, 1155 under Social Networking, 326 under Games, 662 under Office & Work from Home, 237 under News and 320 under Entertainment. Around 1135 apps have been submitted under the others category. Nearly 271 of these apps have more than 100,000 downloads with 89 of the apps having million plus downloads. The applicants are from all over the country including remote and small towns.

Prize money for winners in each of the eight categories will be Rs 20 lakh for first prize, Rs 15 lakh for second prize and Rs 10 lakh for third prize.

The entries will be evaluated by a jury consisting of experts from the private sector and academia till August 3, and the shortlisted apps will be awarded and put on leaderboards. The final selection will be announced on August 7, 2020 post which the government will adopt suitable apps and guide them to maturity.

Screening committees have already began scrutinising the apps on various parameters.

Meanwhile, another innovation contest titled â€˜Dare to Dream 2.0â€™ was launched on Monday, July 27 which marks the fifth death anniversary of former President and eminent scientist Dr A P J Abdul Kalam. The scheme is being launched for emerging technologies to promote the individuals and startups for innovation in defence and aerospace technologies in the country.

The â€˜Dare to Dream 2.0â€™ is an open challenge to promote the innovators and startups of the country. The winners will be decided after due evaluation by an expert committee. Prize money, up to Rs 10 lakh for startups and Rs five lakh in individual category, will be given to the winners.