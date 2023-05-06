PM Modi roadshow in Bengaluru on May 7: List of roads to avoid

The traffic restrictions will be in place from 8 am to 12 pm on May 7.

news Traffic

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued an advisory ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second-day roadshow in the city on Sunday, May 7. The advisory requests citizens to avoid certain roads between 8 am to 12 pm to ensure the smooth movement of the Prime Minister's convoy. In response to concerns that the roadshow could worsen the city's traffic congestion and cause inconvenience to students appearing for the NEET exams on Sunday, the rally was split over two days.

The advisory has listed several roads that citizens are advised to avoid, including Raj Bhavan Road, Mekhri Circle, Race Course Road, T.Chowdaiah Road, Ramana Maharshi Road, Old Airport Road, Suranjandas Road, M.G. Road, Brigade Road, Jagadish Nagar Cross, J.B.Nagar Main Road, BEML Junction, New Thippasandra Market, 80 ft. Road Indiranagar, New Thippasandra Road, 12th Main Road 100 Ft. Road Indiranagar, Cauvery School, CMH Road, 17th F Cross Adarsha Junction, Halasuru Metro Station, and Trinity Junction.

The traffic police have urged citizens who are traveling in these parts of the city during the specified time frame to consider alternative routes to avoid inconveniences.

