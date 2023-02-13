PM Modi meets Anil Kumble, actors Yash and Rishab Shetty in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with a group of influential figures from film, sports, and social media in Karnataka on Sunday, February 12. Notable attendees included former Indian cricket captain Anil Kumble, actors Yash and Rishab Shetty, and social media influencer Shraddha and late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife, Ashwini Rajkumar. The meeting was widely shared on social media, with Shraddha giving details of her conversation with the Prime Minister on the platform.

Popular social media influencer and YouTuber Shraddha shared her conversation with PM Modi on social media. In her post, she wrote about how PM Modi greeted her with "Aiyyo!" and expressed her excitement at meeting him. Shraddha, popularly known as Aiyoo Shraddha to her social media followers, said she was honored to have met the Prime Minister of India.

During the meeting, PM Modi talked about the film industry and the culture of Karnataka. He praised southern cinema for its contribution to cultural identity and for giving more importance to female characters in films. According to a tweet from BJP Karnataka, PM Modi discussed topics related to culture, the development of Karnataka, and the vision of "new India." He acknowledged the success of Kannada films such as KGF 2 and Kantara, which were popular across India last year.

PM Modi inaugurated the Aero India Show on February 13 and spoke about the capabilities of a "new India," adding that Bengaluru's sky is giving testimony to the height of a "new India". He also stated that the nation is touching new heights and even crossing them. The Aero India show, which is being held at Yelahanka air force station in Bengaluru, will continue until February 17. The show is expected to showcase the latest advancements in the aerospace and defense industries, with several top companies participating in the event.