PM Modi launches over Rs 6100 crore worth projects in Keralaâ€™s Kochi

The PM said that this will generate thousands of employment opportunities.

news Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Rs 6100 crore worth projects envisaged by the Union government in Kerala's Kochi on Sunday. The Prime Minister said that itâ€™s the path to the nationâ€™s â€˜Atmanirbhartaâ€™ â€” self sufficiency â€” that has been opened with the new developmental projects in Kochi. "The projects will help not just to gain foreign exchange, but also to generate employment opportunities for thousands," he said.

Modi launched the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's Rs 6,000 crore Propylene Derivatives Petrochemicals Project, Sagarika; the Rs 25-crore international cruise terminal at Cochin Port; and the Rs 27.5 crore Sagar Vigyan Campus, founded by the Cochin Shipyard at Girinagar. He also laid the foundation stone for Cochin Port's reconstruction of the south coal berth.

The PM arrived at the naval airport by 3 pm from Chennai. Minister for Public Works G Sudhakaran received him at the airport for the state government. He also said that Kochi, the queen of the Arabian sea, is always a miracle and that Kochites know the value of time.

The PM also urged young entrepreneurs to envisage new tourism related projects. "In the global tourism ranking, the rank of the country has risen from 60 to 30 and hence we will be able to bring more development in the tourism sector," he said, reports 24 News.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan were present at the venue. Modi began his speech by saying Namaskaram in Malayalam and ended by saying thanks in Malayalam.

Pinarayi Vijayan, however, indirectly criticised the sale of BPCL saying that industrial development is not solely by attracting private investment. He also said that the state government is willing to cooperate with the Union government in developmental projects.