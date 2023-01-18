PM Modi to launch projects worth over Rs 10,800 cr in Karnataka on Jan 18

This will be the second visit by the Prime Minister to Karnataka this month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in poll-bound Karnataka's northern districts of Yadgiri and Kalaburagi on Thursday, January 19 to lay the foundation and inaugurate projects worth more than Rs 10,800 crore. This will be the second such visit by the Prime Minister to Karnataka this month. He was in Hubballi on January 12 to inaugurate the National Youth Festival, during which he held a massive road show.

According to an official release, at around 12 noon, in Kodekal, Yadgiri district, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental projects related to irrigation and drinking water besides a National Highway development project. Later, at around 2.15 pm, Modi will reach Malkhed, Kalaburagi District, where he will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to the eligible beneficiaries of newly declared revenue villages and also lay the foundation stone for a National Highway project.

The visit also gains significance, as the ruling BJP prepares for Assembly polls in Karnataka and has set a target of winning a minimum of 150 out of a total of 224 seats which will go for polls by May.

Aimed at providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households, Modi will lay the foundation stone for Yadgiri multi-village drinking water supply scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission at Kodekal in Yadgiri District. A Water Treatment Plant of 117 MLD will be built under the scheme. The project, which costs more than Rs 2,050 crore, will provide potable water to about 2.3 lakh households of more than 700 rural habitations and three towns in Yadgiri district.

During the programme, the PM will also inaugurate Narayanpur Left Bank Canal Extension Renovation and Modernisation Project (NLBC ERM). The project, with a canal carrying capacity of 10,000 cusecs, can irrigate 4.5 lakh hectares of command area. It will benefit more than three lakh farmers in 560 villages of Kalaburgi, Yadagir and Vijaypur districts. The total cost of the project is about Rs 4,700 crore.

Later, he will also lay the foundation stone of the 65.5 km section of National Highway-150C. This six-lane Greenfield road project is part of the Surat-Chennai Expressway. It is being built at a cost of about Rs 2,000 crore.

Further pointing out that about 1,475 unrecorded habitations have been declared as New Revenue villages in five districts of Kalaburagi, Yadgiri, Raichur, Bidar and Vijayapura, the release said, at Malkhed village of Sedam Taluka of Kalaburagi district, the Prime Minister will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to the eligible beneficiaries of these newly declared revenue villages.

The issuance of title deeds to more than 50,000 beneficiaries, who are largely from the marginalised and vulnerable communities from the SC, ST and OBC, is a step to provide formal recognition from the government for their land and will make them eligible for receiving government services like drinking water, electricity, roads etc.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the 71 km section of NH-150C. This six-lane Greenfield road project is also part of the Surat Chennai Expressway. It is being built at a cost of more than Rs 2,100 crore. The Surat Chennai Expressway will pass through six states â€” Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. It will reduce the existing route from 1,600 km to 1,270 km. The PM after finishing his engagements in Karnataka will leave for Mumbai.