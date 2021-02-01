PM Modi lauds Kerala man’s solo effort to clean up Vembanad Lake

The Prime Minister recognised the efforts of NS Rajappan during his recent ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday recognised Kottayam native NS Rajappan’s untiring effort in cleaning the Vembanad Lake, despite his physical challenges. He applauded the 69-year-old man, who is paralysed below the knees, on the first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme for the year.

In his speech, the Prime Minister said, “There is a ‘divyang’ elderly person in Kerala’s Kottayam, NS Rajappan. He is unable to walk due to paralysis. But his commitment towards cleanliness has not faded”.

“For the past several years, he rows his boat in the Vembanad lake and clears all the plastic bottles. Imagine how highly he thinks! We must also take inspiration from Rajappan ji and contribute towards cleanliness as far as possible”, he added.

After listening to PM Modi’s appreciation for his environmental-friendly efforts, Rajappan expressed to ANI, “I was pleased to hear that Prime Minister Modi mentioned my name in Mann Ki Baat address. I listened to the radio programme at my neighbour’s place.”

Rajappan was afflicted with poliomyelitis as a child, which subsequently left him paralysed below the knees. For over half a decade, he has been venturing out into the water bodies of Vembanad in a hired country boat to collect plastic bottles by manoeuvring using a stick or his oar.

While talking to TNM last year, Rajappan said, “I won't get much from this. A boat full of plastic bottles will be less than one kg. For a kilogram, I just get Rs 12. But somebody should remove the waste from the water. I have been living around these waters my entire life. I am doing what is possible for me.”

Rajappan’s story gained popularity after a small video published by Kottayam-based photographer Nandu KS on Rajappan’s life went viral on social media.

On January 14, 2021, United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) chief Erik Solheim too shared a video on Rajappan’s efforts on social media, adding that ‘we should make him famous’.