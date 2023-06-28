PM Modi, Kharge pay tributes to former PM PV Narasimha Rao on birth anniversary

“His far-sighted leadership and commitment to India’s development was noteworthy,” PM Narendra Modi said while paying tributes to late PM PV Narasimha Rao.

news Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday, June 28, paid tributes to late Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao on his birth anniversary. "Remembering PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his birth anniversary. His far-sighted leadership and commitment to India’s development was noteworthy. We honor his invaluable contributions to our nation's progress," Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet.

Also taking to Twitter, Kharge said that the late veteran leader's "tremendous contribution towards economic transformation of India and nation building shall always be cherished".

Born on June 28, 1921, in Laknepalli village, Telangana, PV Narasimha Rao was the first person outside of the Nehru-Gandhi family to complete the full five-year term as Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996. He was voted out in 1996.

Under Narasimha Rao, India's then Finance Minister Manmohan Singh brought in the economic reforms in 1991. He passed away on December 23, 2004, at the age of 81.