PM Modi inaugurates submarine optical fibre cable connecting Chennai and Port Blair

This is the first ever undersea optical fibre cable project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which will provide high speed broadband connections in the union territory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the first ever undersea optical fibre cable project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands which will provide high speed broadband connections in the union territory at par with services in the mainland.

The Prime Minister had laid the foundation for 2,312-kilometer Chennai-Andaman and Nicobar Islands (CANI) connecting submarine optical fibre cable project on December 30, 2018.

"From Chennai to Port Blair, Port Blair to Little Andaman and Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep, this service has started in large part of Andaman Nicobar from today," Modi said after inaugurating the project.

The project has been implemented at a cost of Rs 1,224 crore. Besides Port Blair, it will connect other islands namely Swaraj Dweep (Havlock), Long Island, Rangat, Little Andaman, Kamorta, Car Nicobar and Greater Nicobar.

The PM said that it is the responsibility of the nation to provide modern telecom connectivity to the people of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. All telecom operators in the country will be able to provide their mobile and broadband services using the CANI optical fibre link.

"The optical fibre connectivity project to connect Andaman and Nicobar with the rest of the country and the world is a symbol of our commitment towards ease of living," Modi said.

According to official data, internet with speed of 400 gigabyte (Gb) per second will be provided at Port Blair and for other islands it will be 200 Gb per second. Undersea cable linking Andaman Islands with Chennai was laid before time, Modi said while inaugurating the cable link. Work of laying undersea cable has been executed by BSNL in a record time of less than 24 months.

This project will give a boost to 4G mobile services and digital services like tele-education, tele-health, e-governance services and tourism on the islands.

Inauguration of the submarine Optical Fibre Cable in Andaman and Nicobar Islands ensures:



High-speed broadband connectivity.



Fast and reliable mobile and landline telecom services.



Big boost to the local economy.



Noting the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are strategically located for trade, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said on Sunday the region is going to be developed as a "maritime and startup hub" as he highlighted his government's development initiatives for it. At an interaction with BJP workers from the region a day before the inauguration, the PM had said it will boost Internet connectivity in a big way.

The region would no longer face any problem in getting virtually connected to the outside world, the prime minister said.

The region will play an important role in his government's self-reliant India project and the growth of new India, the prime minister said while highlighting the Andaman archipelago's significance in India's freedom movement.

Asserting that his government has worked to bring development across the country, Modi said balanced progress is necessary for building a new India.

He said 12 islands of the Andaman archipelago have been selected for high-impact projects with an emphasis on boosting trade of sea-based, organic and coconut-based products of the region.

About the proposed transhipment hub in the Andamans, the prime minister said it will help the group of islands become an important centre of blue economy and a maritime and startup hub.

Over 300 km of national highway in the region is expected to be completed in record time, he said, adding his government is working to improve air connectivity within these islands and between them and the rest of the country.

Modi also referred to the ongoing work to expand the Port Blair airport and connect some of these islands with seaplanes.

He said on one hand, his government has been working to bring basic facilities like toilet, houses and cooking gas to the masses and on the other, it has also focussed on mega and modern projects.

Noting that his government has brought in more education facilities, including law and medical colleges, to the region, Modi asked BJP workers to inform the masses about the changes the central government has ushered in and how things were earlier.

He asked BJP workers to emphasise on cleanliness, which he said was very important for a tourist centre like the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and praised their work to bring relief to people during the crisis posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Andaman and Nicobar BJP leader Vishal Jolly highlighted the high COVID-19 infection rate among the local population and said many health centres may close due to doctors and paramedical staff getting infected. He praised the development works brought about by the Centre to the region.

Local BJP leaders spoke about the relief work undertaken by the party as the prime minister listened to them and later praised their efforts.