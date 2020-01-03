PM Modi inaugurates Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru: List of traffic diversions

Traffic

The Bengaluru Traffic Police issued a traffic diversion notice for Friday on account of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Bengaluru. The Prime Minister, who is on a two-day trip to Karnataka, inaugurated the 107th Indian Science Congress at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) on Friday.

On account of the same, commuters have been advised to avoid certain routes as they would be partially restricted or fully closed till around 4 pm on Friday. The routes that will be partially or fully closed during the time the Prime Minister is in Bengaluru are —

LH Road, Palace Road, T Chowdaiah Road, Ramana Maharshi Road, Bellary Road (till Yelahanka Airport Station), Race Course Road, Hare Krishna Road, Nehru Circle, SC Road, Sampige Road, Sir CV Raman Road, New BEL Road, Lakshmipura Road, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Road, and Doddaballapur Road.

About 15,000 delegates, including two Nobel Laureates and eminent scientists from across India and abroad, are attending the mega 5-day event at the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), which is hosting the annual event.

This is the third time Bengaluru is hosting the Science Congress after 1987 and 2002. This is the fourth occasion that Karnataka is hosting the event; the 103rd session was held in Mysuru on January 3, 2016.

This year, as the event is being held at an agriculture university, the focal theme of the congress is "Science and Technology: Rural Development", ostensibly to bridge the gap between urban and rural India and improving the quality of farmers' life through science and technology.

The national jamboree will cover 14 sectors in contemporary science, with concurrent sub-events like Women's Science Congress, Children's Science Congress, Science Communicators; Meet and Farmer's Science Congress.

For the first time, the Farmer's Science Congress on January 6 will provide a forum to ryots across the country to interact, share their experiences, success, failures and showcase their innovative techniques/methods developed and followed by them in farming.

(IANS inputs)