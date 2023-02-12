PM Modi inaugurates first phase of Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Rajasthan

The 1,400-km-long expressway will connect five states, and PM Modi inaugurate a section of the road on February 12.

news Infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, February 12, inaugurated a 246-kilometre section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa. The PM pressed the button of a remote to mark the opening of the Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section. The expressway was inaugurated in the first phase and is a part of the nearly 1,400 kilometres-long Delhi-Mumbai expressway in Rajasthan's Dausa.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of State VK Singh, Union Minister Gajendra Singh and other leaders were present on the stage at the function. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar addressed the programme through video conference. While Gehlot joined the programme from the Chief Minister's residence in Jaipur, Khattar addressed the programme from a function held in Nuh district.

"Studies show investment on infrastructure brings in further investments. Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is our mantra for the nation, we are making 'Samarth Bharat' while following it," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during the event. The one lakh crore worth 1,400-kilometre-long expressway has eight lanes and can be expanded up to 12 lanes. It will be connecting five states. The road will also have facilities such as trauma centres, helipads, charging stations for electric vehicles, animal overpasses, wildlife crossings, and SOS stations every two kilometres.