PM Modi inaugurates Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, accuses Cong of undermining his efforts

Meanwhile, Congress has raised concerns about Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project's quality.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused opposition parties, particularly the Congress, of being preoccupied with undermining him while he works towards development of the country and welfare of the poor. Modi inaugurated the 118-km long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project in Mandya district on Sunday, March 12.

Speaking at a public gathering in Mandya district, Modi claimed that the Congress was "dreaming about digging the kabr (grave) of Modi'' while he was "busy building Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway'' and "improving the lives of poor." He added that the blessings of crores of people are his biggest shield of protection.

Modi also criticised the previous Congress government for looting funds meant for development of the poor. "For the development of Karnataka, the people must choose a double engine government. People of the country blessed me with power in 2014. The government for the poor got installed then. From the past nine years, the life of the poor has been made better with schemes by the central government," he said.

The event was attended by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, and actor-turned-politician and Mandya Lok Sabha MP Sumalatha Ambareesh. This marks Modiâ€™s sixth visit to poll-bound Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Congress has raised concerns about the project's quality. AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala has criticised the toll collection system, defective road design, and lack of flood control measures. He has also alleged that the expressway has not been constructed in accordance with the standards laid down by the Indian Roads Congress.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Modi held a large road show in Mandya, waving to an enthusiastic crowd that had gathered on both sides of the route. The ruling BJP is targeting a significant number of seats in the Old Mysuru region, where it has traditionally been weak. Karnataka's Mandya district is a JD(S) stronghold with a significant voter base belonging to the Vokkaliga community, according to the 2011 census. With more than half of the 3,83,594 Hindu voters in the constituency belonging to this community, JD(S) has held on to its dominance in the area, winning all seven assembly seats during the 2018 polls. While the Congress party still commands a considerable presence in Mandya, the BJP has struggled to establish itself in the region.