PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit: Seven things to know

French President Emmanuel Macron will be addressing the summit, scheduled to be held from November 16 to 18 at the iconic Bangalore Palace.

Bengaluru is set to witness a flagship event between November 16 and 18. The 25th edition of Asia's largest Tech Event 'Bengaluru Tech Summit' (BTS) is being organised by the Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Bio Technology and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka along with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI). The event, scheduled to be held physically from November 16 to 18 at the iconic Bangalore Palace, is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The event will also witness the coming together of global tech leaders, Indian corporates and startups from IT, Deep Tech and Biotech, showcasing disruptive technologies, forging partnerships and alliances. Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Minister for Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, Science and Technology, CN Ashwath Narayan said, the aspiration is to scale up to the level of Davos in Switzerland, which hosts the World Economic Forum, in the years to come.

"We plan to ramp up or scale up the summit to a much bigger level in the years to come. What you see in Davos, we want to adapt that style. That's the kind of aspiration we have...if we grow to it, definitely it will be the most happening," he said.

Here are seven things to know about Asiaâ€™s largest tech summit, which is to be conducted under the theme â€˜Tech4NextGenâ€™:

> French President Emmanuel Macron will be addressing the summit during its inaugural function on November 16.

> Some of the partner countries participating in the event include France, Australia, Canada, Finland, Denmark, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Israel, Germany, NRW, Switzerland, Japan, European Union, Lithuania, Poland and Thailand.

> Among the dignitaries attending the event are: Omar Bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, UAE; Tim Watts, Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs, Australia; Petri Honkonen, Minister of Science and Culture of Finland, Finland; and Martin Schroeter, Chairman & CEO, Kyndryl, USA.

> As part of the landmark 25th year celebrations, BTS 2022 will witness the unveiling of the Silver Jubilee Commemoration Plaque of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2022 by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, along with the felicitation of 35 companies from IT & Electronics and Biotech who have completed 25-plus years of service in Bengaluru.

> BTS 2022 this year will consist of a multi-track Conference on IT & Electronics, Deep Tech, Start-Ups & Biotech, Global Innovation Alliance and India USA Tech Conclave. Over 350 domain experts from over 20 countries will address 70-plus sessions attracting 5,000 business delegates.

> The ITE and Deep Tech Track will focus on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Hybrid Cloud, 5G, Edge Computing, Fintech, Spacetech, Electronics & Semiconductor manufacturing, Electric Vehicle & Mobility, and Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming and Comic (AVGC). The Biotech Track will concentrate on Genomics, Bio-Pharma, Gene Editing and Agriculture, One Health, Genomic Medicine, Bio Industrial, Bio Energy, Cell & Gene Therapy, Big Data in Drug Discovery and Bio Investing, while the Startup Track will focus on Digital Public Goods, FinTech, Robotics, Women in Tech, Capital beyond VCs, Social Entrepreneurship and grassroot innovation.

> BTS 2022 Conference will also see plenary sessions from prominent people including Prof Emmanuelle Charpentier, Nobel Laureate for Chemistry in 2020; Professor Ajay K Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India; Dr Mohandas Pai, Chairman, Aarin Capital; and S Somanath, Chairman ISRO.

(With PTI inputs)