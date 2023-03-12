PM Modi to inaugurate 118 km-long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on March 12

During his visit to Mandya on Sunday, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Mysore-Kushalnagar four-lane highway which is about 92 km.

news Infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on Sunday, March 12 when he will be visiting Mandya. The 118-km-long expressway has been developed at a cost of Rs 8,480 crore. The expressway is expected to boost socio-economic development in the region, a press release issued by Press Information Bureau said.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the 92-km long Mysore-Kushalnagar four-lane highway. The project will be developed at a cost of Rs 4,130 crore. The project is expected to boost connectivity between Bengaluru and Kushalnagar, it said.

Before inaugurating the expressway, the Prime Minister will arrive at the PES College helipad from Mysuru, and will conduct a roadshow from the Inspection Bungalow Circle to Nanda Circle. He will later dedicate the expressway at Hanakere and also participate in a convention to be held at Gejjalagere Colony in Maddur taluk, where he will address the gathering.

After Mandya, the Prime Minister will also visit Dharwad to dedicate the IIT Dharwad campus. The foundation stone for the institute was laid by the PM in 2019. The institute has been developed at a cost of over Rs 850 crore. The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the longest railway platform at Sri Siddharoodha Swamiji Station at Hubballi, the release said.

The PM said on Friday said that Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway will contribute to Karnataka's growth trajectory. Modi was responding to a tweet thread by Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari wherein the Minister informed that the construction of Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway project aims to improve accessibility to regions such as Shrirangpatna, Coorg, Ooty, and Kerala, thereby bolstering their tourism potential.

The Union Minister also informed that the project encompasses a portion of NH-275, also entails the development of four rail overbridges, nine significant bridges, 40 minor bridges, and 89 underpasses and overpasses.

The 118 km long expressway features six main carriageway lanes and two service road lanes on either side, developed at a cost of Rs 8480 crore as part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana. It is expected to reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from three hours to around 75 minutes.

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the Government of India has envisaged five Greenfield Expressways and 22 Access Controlled Corridors with an overall length of 9,860 kms.

These 27 Greenfield Expressways and Access Controlled Corridors are part of the integrated planning and implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects for industrial clusters and enhance connectivity to economic centres & economic nodes by connecting 353 nodes under National Master Plan and 20 Multi Modal Logistic Parks and other transport infrastructure like 29 ports, 85+ airports and 170+ major railway stations.

With IANS inputs