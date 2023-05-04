PM Modi to hold road show in Bengaluru on Saturday and Sunday

On Wednesday, May 3, it was announced by the party that Modi would conduct a 36.6 km road show on Saturday.

news Karnataka Elections 2023

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's massive roadshow in Bengaluru will be spread over two days- on both Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7. Initially, the roadshow was planned to be conducted in only on May 6, covering a total distance of 36.6 km in the city.

“‘Namma Bengaluru, Namma Hemme’ (our Bengaluru, our pride) is the tagline of the roadshow. It will be held on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7. This is with the intention that if the road show is held on a single day, it will cause trouble to the public,” said Shobha Karandlaje, convenor of BJP’s Karnataka Election Management Committee.

Karandlaje said that the Prime Minister will hold the rally on May 6 from 10 am to 1:30 pm from Kempegowda statue in New Thippasandra and end at the War Memorial on Brigade Road. On May 7 from 10 am to 1.30 pm the road show will start from War Memorial on Brigade Road and end near Sankey Tank in Malleshwaram.

On Wednesday, May 3, it was announced by the party that Modi would conduct a 36.6 km road show on Saturday, which would comprise a 10.1 km stretch from 11 am to 1 pm, and a 26.5 km stretch from 4 pm to 10 pm. Following the announcement, citizens had expressed their concerns about potential traffic jams on Twitter.

Watch: If Bajrang Dal members commit crimes, let them face law: Tejasvi Surya to TNM