'PM Modi has shown how weak he is': Jairam compares Modi to Manmohan Singh

The Congress has been demanding a detailed statement from the Prime Minister on Manipur violence, and said that his silence shows his weakness.

news Politics

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, on Monday, July 24, took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on Manipur violence and clean chit to China, saying he has shown how weak a Prime Minister he is. He also drew parallels between PM Modi and his predecessor Manmohan Singh.

In a tweet, Ramesh, who is the Congress communication in charge, said, "Dr. Manmohan Singh in his last press conference as PM in January 2014 said, 'I do not believe that I have been a weak PM… history will be kinder to me'. With his silence and inaction for 81 days on Manipur, and his clean chit to China on June 19, 2020, Modi has shown how weak a Prime Minister he is."

Dr. Manmohan Singh in his last press conference as PM in January 2014 said, “I do not believe that I have been a weak PM… history will be kinder to me”



With his silence & inaction for 81 days on Manipur, and his clean chit to China on June 19, 2020, Mr. Modi has shown how weak… pic.twitter.com/1rMtpeZX6P — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) July 24, 2023

The Congress leader also attached a photograph comparing how Manmohan Singh, after the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape case, addressed media in his last press conference saying he addressed the nation keeping his eyes down and said that people's anger is justified. On the other hand, in the photograph a comparison was made with Modi saying spoke for only 36 seconds after 78 days of Manipur horror and equating the northeastern state with Rajastan, Chhattisgarh, and West Bengal. The Congress has been demanding a detailed statement from the Prime Minister on Manipur violence.