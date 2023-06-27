Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched five semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express trains from Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati Railway (RKMP) station on June 27, Tuesday. With this, Madhya Pradesh will have three Vande Bharat Express trains. The first was launched on April 1.

This happens to be the third visit of Prime Minister's Modi at Bhopal's Rani Kamlapati Railway station in the last two years. The first time he visited was on November 15, 2021 when it was renamed after Gond Queen Rani Kamlapati. Prior to that, the station was known as Habibganj railway station. His second visit was on April 1 this year to flag off the first Vande Bharat Express train from Bhopal to New Delhi. Now, on June 27, he visited the same railway station, which has been developed under the PPP model, to flag off five Vande Bharat Express trains.

Accompanied by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, PM Modi arrived on Tuesday morning at Rani Kamlapati railway station, where MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with Union Ministers Jyotiraditya Scindia and Narendra Singh Tomar welcomed him. PM Modi, meanwhile, interacted with school children boarded in Vande Bharat Express trains and boosted their confidence. The school children were excited after meeting him.

The five Vande Bharat Express trains were flagged-off are - Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express.