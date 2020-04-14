PM Modi devotes chunk of his speech to India's 'success' in COVID-19 battle

The Prime Minister spent around eight minutes of his 25-minute speech to highlight what the country has been doing to stop the spread of the infection.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his fourth address to the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, spent around eight minutes of his 25-minute speech to highlight what the country has done to stop the spread of the infection.

In his previous speeches, the Prime Minister had only focused on what people must do and what precautions needed to be taken to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, this time, he began his speech by saying that India had taken several measures much before the first case was reported.

“Across the world, we are aware of how COVID has affected the world. You have been a witness and also a part of what India has been doing to fight COVID-19. Even before there was a single case in India, we had started screening at airports of people coming from COVID-affected countries. Before the number of cases reached 100, before that itself, we had made 14-day quarantine mandatory for people coming from COVID-affected countries. In many places, clubs, gyms, malls, theatres were closed down. When only 550 cases of COVID-19 were there, India announced a big step of a 21-day lockdown. India did not wait for the situation to escalate, but as soon as the situation was noticed, we decided to take quick steps to curb it at that time itself,” he said.

The number of cases in India have doubled over the past 6 days from 4,798 cases on April 7 to 10,362 cases on April 14. Several doctors have raised concerns over the lack of personal protective equipment (PPEs) while treating COVID-19 patients. The cases in Madhya Pradesh, which does not have a Health Minister yet, as well in Delhi and Maharashtra, have been rising at a higher rate than before. Officials have been suspended for pointing out lapses in the amenities available. However, PM Modi assured that in comparison with other developed countries of the world, which have seen large scale deaths as well, India is in a ‘much-controlled’ situation.

Stating that though it is not correct to compare any country in such situations, the Prime Minister said that some truths cannot be denied.

“This is a fact that if we see coronavirus-related figures in the world's developed countries, in comparison, today, India is in a controlled state. Around a month-and-a-half ago, many countries were at par with India. Today in those countries, compared to India, the numbers have increased 25-30 times. In those countries, thousands of people have died,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s earlier announcement announcing a 21-day lockdown had caused panic, with lakhs of migrant workers across the country trying to scramble to get back home, some even starting to walk hundreds of kilometres on foot. PM Modi said that the imposing of the stringent lockdown in place on a short notice was necessary and was the correct way for India.

“If India had not taken a holistic and integrated approach, if we had not made fast decisions on time, one cannot imagine what India's situation would have been. However, on the basis of the past few dates, it is clear that the steps we have taken in today’s circumstances, is the only correct way,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi then elaborated about how India has benefited from social distancing and lockdown and how the world is discussing steps taken by India.

“Only when we view from an economic perspective, we have had to bear costs, but this cannot be more important than an Indian citizen’s life. With limited resources, it is natural that the world is discussing the route that India has taken. India’s state governments and district administration have also done responsible work. All 24 hours, they have been taking efforts to control the situation,” he said.

However, he added, the spread of COVID-19 has made all governments as well as health experts across the world even more alert. He told the nation that it was after consultations with state governments and expert committees, who themselves pushed for an extension of lockdown, this decision was taken.

“In India, too, we have been holding continuous talks with state governments on how the fight against coronavirus is to proceed, how to minimise losses and how to reduce people’s difficulties. Through these talks, everyone, including citizens, has been recommending that lockdown be extended. Many states have already decided to extend lockdown. After considering all recommendations, it has been decided that the lockdown in India will be extended till May 3. During this time, we have to follow the precautions as we have been all this while,” PM Modi said.

Following this, PM Modi called upon all citizens of India to remain more alert and take even more precautionary measures during this time.