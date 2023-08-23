PM Modi dedicates India’s Chandrayaan-3 success to all of humanity

Congratulating the success of Chandrayaan-3 Mission, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, August 23, dedicated India’s lunar success to all of humanity. Addressing the country from South Africa, the Prime Minister said, “On this joyous occasion I would like to address all the people of the world, the people of every country and region: India’s successful moon mission is not India’s alone. This is a year in which the world is witnessing India’s G20 presence. Our approach of one earth, one family, one future is resonating across the globe. This human centric approach that we present has been welcome universally. Our moon mission will also dwell on the same human centric approach, therefore its success belongs to all of humanity and it will help moon missions by other countries in the future.”

Calling it an emotional moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Our scientists' talent and hard work has led us to reach the part of the moon where no nation has reached before." He said that India’s success would inspire all countries in the world, including those from the global south to achieve such feats. “We can aspire for the moon and beyond,” he said addressing the world.

He referred to the children’s poem “Chanda mama door ke” (Moon ‘uncle’ is far away), and said, “In India, we call earth 'mother', and the moon, 'uncle' (mama). It used to be said that 'chanda mama' is far away. A day will come when kids will say 'chanda mama' is now within reach.'”

Modi announced that ISRO is working on the Aditya mission to study the sun, and other planetary bodies. “‘Shukra’ (planet Venus) is also among ISRO’s missions,” he said, referring to Shukrayaan I.

He added that this achievement is part of the work towards realising humans’ dream of exploring the universe. “India is proving the sky is not the limit,” he said.

“This day is an example of how we can learn from failures to emerge victorious,” Modi said, and congratulated the global scientist community.



