PM Modi declares open Chess Olympiad, CM Stalin says world's gaze now on Tamil Nadu

The Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai sparkled with classy lighting, and a sense of excitement was palpable during the inaugural event.

In a glittery event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared open the FIDE 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai on Thursday, July 28. Encouraging the players, Modi said that in sports there are no losers, but winners and future winners. "Sports is beautiful because it has inherent power to unite. Sports brings people and societies closer. Sports nurture a spirit of teamwork," he said.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said that the Chess Olympiad has turned the world's attention on Tamil Nadu and this grand event would enhance the state's tourism prospects. The mascot for the event was named 'Thambi,' symbolises brotherhood and that all the people are one fraternity. Stalin thanked Modi and the Centre for holding the event. The Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai sparkled with classy lighting, and a sense of excitement was palpable during the inaugural event.

The sprawling arena in downtown Chennai was buzzing with fresh ideas represented in the form of elegant decor with the undercurrent being the nerve-wracking game of chess. The stadium's dais was decked with king-sized brightly coloured chess pieces of king, bishop, rook, queen, knight and the pawns.

Modi said the Chess Olympiad, the most prestigious tournament, is hosted by India, the home of chess at a special time in its history, which marks 75 years of freedom from colonial rule.

The 44th Olympiad has been a tournament of many firsts and records and this is the first time the Chess Olympiad is being held in the place of origin of chess, India, he said. It is coming to Asia for the first time in three decades.

In his address during the inaugural function at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Modi said it is an honour to have international chess players at such a special time. "May the 44th Chess Olympiad in Chennai be an enriching experience for everyone. Best wishes to all the participants."

On his arrival in Chennai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm welcome with performances by musicians and percussionists all along the route he took by road to reach the venue, the Nehru stadium. Modi sported a shawl and dhoti with a chessboard design border. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin wore a silk like yellow shirt, dhoti and an 'Angavastra' (shawl).

The Prime Minister this time quoted the Thirukkural â€˜Irunthombi Yilvaazhva dhellam Virundhombi Velaanmai Seythar Poruttuâ€™ which means â€˜Reason to earn wealth and live a domestic life is to welcome guests and take care of them.â€™ He said that every effort will be made to make the guests comfortable.

The FIDE 44th Chess Olympiad commences on July 28 and ends on August 10. This is the first time, India is hosting the event.