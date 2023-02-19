PM Modi, Chiranjeevi and others express grief over Taraka Ratna’s demise

The actor had suffered cardiac arrest in January, and was availing treatment in Bengaluru for 23 days before he passed away.

news Death

Top politicians from both the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and leading Telugu film industry personalities have condoled the death of actor and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) member Nandamuri Taraka Ratna. The actor breathed his last at Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences in Bengaluru, where he was admitted on January 27 after he had suffered a cardiac arrest. He was 39. Taraka Ratna is the grandson of TDP founder and actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to Taraka Ratna’s family and fans wrote, “My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour.” Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed grief over Taraka Ratna’s death and conveyed condolences to his family members.

Pained by the untimely demise of Shri Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Garu. He made a mark for himself in the world of films and entertainment. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 19, 2023

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu expressed shock and grief over Taraka Ratna’s passing and wrote: “Efforts made to revive Taraka Ratna, prayers of family members and fans and treatment by the expert doctors did not yield results. Taraka Ratna, who fought death for 23 days, finally parted with us and left our family with grief," Naidu wrote and prayed for his soul to rest in peace.

Really heartbroken to hear the news of TarakaRatna Garu’s demise.



My deepest condolences to all his family members and friends



May his soul rest in peace. — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 19, 2023

The actor had suddenly collapsed while attending the launch of the padayatra of Naidu's son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh in Kuppam town of Andhra Pradesh on January 27. Nara Lokesh and actor Jr NTR are Taraka Ratna’s cousins, and actor Nandamuri Balakrishna is his uncle.

Lokesh also said he was shocked over the demise of Taraka Ratna. He termed it a huge loss for the family and TDP. Taraka Ratna's paternal uncle and leading actor Balakrishna expressed his grief over his nephew’s death. "I can't believe that I will never be able to hear the call Bala Babai," said Balakrishna.

Actor Chiranjeevi said he was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic premature demise of Taraka Ratna. "Such bright, talented, affectionate young man...gone too soon. Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted Chiranjeevi.

Deeply saddened to learn of the

tragic premature demise of #NandamuriTarakaRatna

Such bright, talented, affectionate young man .. gone too soon!

Heartfelt condolences to all the family members and fans! May his Soul Rest in Peace! శివైక్యం pic.twitter.com/noNbOLKzfX — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) February 18, 2023

Actor Mahesh Babu tweeted that he was shocked and deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Taraka Ratna. "Gone way too soon brother! My thoughts and prayers are with the family and loved ones during this time of grief," he wrote.

Actor and Jana Sena Party leader Pawan Kalyan also condoled the death of Taraka Ratna and conveyed his condolences to family members.

Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy, expressing his condolences and wrote, “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of shri Tarakaratna garu… My deepest condolences to the friends and family. I pray God to give them strength in this hour of grief.”

Director Gopichand Malineni wrote, “It is disheartening to know that our Dearest Tarakaratna has passed away at this very young age! My condolences to Nandamuri family, his friends and dearest ones.”

“Profoundly saddened to learn about the tragic demise of dear Taraka Ratna after battling hard! He will always be fondly remembered for his kind-hearted nature towards everyone! My sincere condolences to his dear ones. Om Shanti,” actor Ravi Teja wrote.

Profoundly saddened to learn about the tragic demise of dear Taraka Ratna after battling hard!



He will always be fondly remembered for his kind-hearted nature towards everyone!



My sincere condolences to his dear ones. Om Shanti — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) February 18, 2023

With IANS inputs