PM Modi calls INDIA alliance ‘arrogant’ ahead of no-trust vote in Parliament

Ahead of day two of the no confidence motion against the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi referred to the Opposition’s INDIA bloc as “arrogant”. The PM was speaking at a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs held on Tuesday, August 8. Modi also said that there was “mutual distrust” within the INDIA alliance, according to a report by the Mint.

Modi also criticised Rahul Gandhi and said people who speak of social justice harmed it the most through dynastic, appeasement and corrupt politics. The PM also called for an end to dynastic politics and corruption at the meeting. According to reports, Modi who called the INDIA bloc “ghamandia” (arrogant), also congratulated BJP MPs on the bills passed during the Rajya Sabha session adding that the voting in the Upper House was a “semi-final” for next year’s general elections.

Derek O’ Brien, MP from the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), was briefly suspended from the Rajya Sabha session on Tuesday, August 8. Vice President of India who is also the Speaker of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankar suspended the TMC MP for ‘unruly behaviour’ after Union minister Piyush Goyal sought his suspension for allegedly disturbing the house and disobeying the chair.

The no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha against the Modi-led government was moved on Tuesday by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi. The debates will be held on Wednesday, August 9. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the debate on August 10.