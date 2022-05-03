PM Modi calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine after bilateral talks in Denmark

Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen said she hoped that India will use its influence and ask Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war.

news Russia-Ukraine War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, May 3, appealed for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis, even as his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen hoped that India will use its influence over Russia to end the war. Speaking to reporters in Copenhagen after bilateral talks, Modi said he discussed the Ukraine crisis and appealed for an "immediate ceasefire" in Ukraine.

"We appealed for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and return to dialogue and diplomacy for resolving the crisis," Modi said. Frederiksen hoped that India will influence Russia on Ukraine and asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to "stop this war and end the killings". "My message is very clear that Putin has got to stop this war and end the killings. I, of course, hope that India will influence Russia also in this discussion," she said.

PM Modi met his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen to discuss a wide range of issues of mutual interest to boost the bilateral relationship. As a special gesture, Frederiksen received Modi at the airport. He arrived in Denmark from Germany. Modi was welcomed by Frederiksen upon his arrival at Marienborg, the official residence of the Prime Minister of Denmark, for talks.

Denmark is home to a robust Indian diaspora of 16,000 people. This is Prime Minister Modi's first visit to Denmark, where he will take part in bilateral and multilateral engagements on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He had said in his departure statement that the visit will "provide an opportunity to review the progress in our unique ‘Green Strategic Partnership' with Denmark, as well as other aspects of our bilateral relations.” ‘India-Denmark: A Green Strategic Partnership' was established during a virtual summit in September 2020. This partnership was translated into a result-oriented five-year action plan during Prime Minister Frederiksen's India visit in October 2021.

Modi will also meet Queen Margrethe II. He will also attend the India-Denmark Business Roundtable and interact with the Indian community in Denmark. Apart from the bilateral engagements with Denmark, he will also take part in the 2nd India-Nordic Summit along with Prime Ministers of Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Sweden and Norway where they will take stock of the cooperation since the First India-Nordic Summit in 2018.