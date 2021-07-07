Gaming

PM Modi addressed the toy and gaming market

According to the Prime Minister, many of these games do not feature Indian values, and some of them even cause mental stress and promote violence.

Speaking recently about the video gaming and toy markets, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India needs to produce and design more products in the industry.

PM Modi said, “Most of the online or digital games available in the market today are not Indian in concepts”. According to the Prime Minister, many of these games do not feature Indian values, and some of them even cause mental stress and promote violence.

In regards to toys, Narendra Modi called on Indians to become more vocal about locally produced toys. He further said that about 80 percent of toys used in India were imported, with crores of rupees being used to purchase them. He stated how important it was for the situation to change.

These statements were made after he interacted with attendees of Toycathon 2021, an online video conference.

The status of video gaming in India

In his remarks, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of supporting local games. Even though India is a country rich with many innovative games, many of those played were created in other countries. And as Indians continue to play these imported games, foreign companies continue to benefit. This instead could be redirected to improve the Indian economy.

For example, most of the gaming studios that offer teen patti cash games are based abroad. Yet, Teen Pattiis Indian native and has most of its players based in the country. These foreign developers have created different versions of the game, both RNG versions and live dealers.

At the moment, India is one of the top five mobile gaming markets in the world in regards to the number of users. As of 2019, online gaming in the country was estimated to around 870 million dollars (₹6,200 crores) and there are more than 300 million gamers. According to Statista, the Indian gaming market was around 90 billion rupees at the end of 2020. And this is expected to rise above 143 billion rupees at the end of 2022.

With these huge numbers and the rapid evolvement of the country’s gaming industry, the potentials are enormous. But Indians will only benefit more from these huge potentials if local games are given more priority.

Toys Market in India

While addressing the participants, PM Modi also said that India’s share in the global toy market is only about 1.5 billion dollars, even though the global market is currently worth 100 billion dollars. While this signifies some growth from the 1.2 billion dollars value as of 2020, there’s still much more India can do. According to experts, the Indian toys market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% within 2021 – 2026.

There are currently so many types of toys available in the market. These types range from dolls, puzzles, board games, building toys, to high-end educational toys, ride-on, electronic toys, etc. While some of these toys are domestically produced in the country by small, medium, and large companies, most of the available ones are from International firms.

There are several key drivers of the Indian toys market. One is the large population of the country. Being the second-largest nation in the world, the potential is limitless. There’s also an increasing demand for toys in the country due to the strong growth in the economy and increasing disposable incomes.

With the promotion of local toys, the country will be able to benefit from its potentials. As the local companies continue to grow, the ecosystem will also become enabling for newer firms.

About Toycathon-2021

Toycathon-2021 is an initiative that was jointly launched by the WCD Ministry, Ministry of Education, MSME Ministry, DPIIT, I&B Ministry, AICTE, and the textile Ministry on January 5, 2021. The purpose is to promote innovative games and toy ideas.

About 1.2 lakh people from across the nation registered and more than 17,000 ideas were submitted for this year's event. 1567 ideas made the shortlist for the three days online Toycathon events.