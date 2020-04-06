PM, ministers, MPs to take 30% pay cut, money to be used to tackle coronavirus

Due to the suspension of the MPLADS funds, Rs 7,900 cr would be added to the Consolidated Fund of India.

An ordinance has been promulgated to cut salaries of the Prime Minister, Ministers and Members of Parliament by 30% for the 2020-21 year, with effect from April 1, 2020. This will be in effect for one year, announced Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. He added that the President, Vice-President and Governors of states have willingly given up 30% of their salary, and wrote a letter to the government about the same. For this, the Cabinet approved the ordinance to amend the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act of 1954.

Further, funds for the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) stand suspended for a period of two years, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday while announcing the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet.

He said that the decision to suspend MPLAD funds for a period of two years came after many Members of Parliament were voluntarily assigning a part of their MPLADS fund to combat coronavirus. MPs get Rs 5 crore each year for the use of their constituency. For instance, last week, Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor purchased 1,000 (fast acting) testing kits to diagnose COVID-19, and is slated to get 2,000 more. This was purchased with his MPLADS funds.

The Rs 7,900 crore that would have been a part of the MPLADS fund will now go into the Consolidated Fund of India, Javadekar said. He added that this fund, in a sense, will be used to combat COVID-19. MPLADS will be suspended for 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Prior to the announcement, 339 MPs from both houses of Parliament contributed Rs 365 crore from their MPLADS funds to the central pool for coronavirus. According to Rajya Sabha Secretary PPK Ramacharyulu, 74 MPs are from the Rajya Sabha and 265 from Lok Sabha.

