'Plastic-free' whiskey: Johnnie Walker to be sold in paper bottles from next year

"The technology will allow brands to rethink their packaging designs, or move existing designs into paper," a company statement said.

Money Business

Beverage company Diageo, the firm behind popular scotch whiskey Johnnie Walker, has claimed to have created the world’s first ever '100% plastic free paper-based spirits bottle', which is made entirely from sustainably sourced wood.

The company said that the bottle will debut with Johnnie Walker in early 2021.

"It (the bottle) has been created through a new partnership with Pilot Lite, a venture management company, to launch Pulpex Limited, a new world-leading sustainable packaging technology company," a statement from the company said.

Stating that Pulpex Limited has established a partner consortium with several other companies, it said that each member in the consortium is expected to launch their own branded paper bottles, based on Pulpex Limited’s design and technology, in 2021.

“We’re proud to have created this world first. We are constantly striving to push the boundaries within sustainable packaging and this bottle has the potential to be truly ground-breaking. It feels fitting that we should launch it with Johnnie Walker, a brand that has often led the way in innovation throughout its 200 years existence,” Ewan Andrew, Chief Sustainability Officer, Diageo PLC, said in a statement.

Besides being touted to be 100% plastic free and fully recyclable, the bottle is made from sustainably sourced pulp to meet food-safety standards

"The technology will allow brands to rethink their packaging designs, or move existing designs into paper, whilst not compromising on the existing quality of the product," the company statement said.

"Pulpex Limited’s technology allows it to produce a variety of plastic-free, single mould bottles that can be used across a range of consumer goods. The packaging has been designed to contain a variety of liquid products and will form part of Diageo’s commitment towards ‘Responsible Consumption and Production’ under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals," it added.