Planning to study in Australia? Check Requirements here

Australia is regarded as one of the most varied and friendliest countries across the globe. With over 1,100 schools and 22,000 courses to select from, Australia offers a varied choice of education possibilities for overseas students. The Australian Qualifications Framework distinguishes the Australian education system from that of many other countries by providing primary, secondary, and post-secondary education (AQF). The AQF is a national strategy that lays out how qualifications at different levels of education are linked.

International students can pursue education at all levels, from elementary and secondary school to vocational education and training (VET), English language courses and higher education (including universities). Higher education (universities) and vocational education and training are referred to as 'tertiary educationâ€™ in Australia (VET and TAFE colleges). Higher education and VET institutions are governed by the Tertiary Education Quality and Standards Agency (TEQSA) and the Australian Skills Quality Authority (ASQA) respectively. These organizations are in charge of institution registration and re-registration, as well as course accreditation and re-accreditation.

Australia's laws support great education and protection for international students, regardless of what you're studying for or how long you're studying. National standards for international education and training providers are set by the Education Services for Overseas Students (ESOS) Act of 2000 and the National Code of Practice for Registration Authorities & Providers of Education & Training to Overseas Students 2007 (National Code).

Before Studying in Australia, there are certain things one should be keeping in mind. Read through the following to explore the necessary steps that may be required before planning to study in Australia.

You may be enthralled by the prospect of studying in Australia, having heard tales of cute animals, endless beaches and lengthy summers. While Australia has a lot to offer, shifting countries may be difficult. So it's worth planning ahead of time if you're going to be an international student.

There's a lot you should know about studying in Australia before you go. Some things you'll learn when you get there, but here are a few highlights to help you get ready for your new life in Australia.

A visa is required

To study in Australia, international students require a Student Visa (subclass 500). This allows you to study in Australia full-time and is valid for the duration of your program. You must have been accepted into a registered full-time course in Australia to be eligible for this visa.

You might require health insurance

Unless you are a student from a country where the cost of international healthcare is paid by the government, you will need to purchase Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) for the duration of your stay in Australia. This is a requirement of the student visa since it helps pay for any medical treatment that may be required during your period of stay.

In addition to meeting the criteria of your visa, OSHC may assist you in obtaining insurance to cover you in the event of an accident or injury.

Make an effort to improve your English skills

It's always a good idea to brush up on your English abilities so you can keep up with your professors, especially if English isn't your first language. Try watching formal English-language television news and chat shows, reading books, or listening to podcasts. Learn some Australian slang and have a good time. Even though they all speak English, Australians (or "Aussies" as they are known) have a wide range of terms (and accents).

Your educational institution's grading system may be different

The grades in Australia are not the same as those in other nations. A first-class mark, for example, could be assessed with an HD (High Distinction) rather than an A or A+. If you're intending on finishing your course in your native country, find out how this may affect your grades.

Consider carefully where in Australia you want to study

You can choose from a range of destinations for your study abroad vacation to Australia.It might be intriguing for you to study in the UK, but do you prefer to live in the city or on the outskirts of town? Do you want to spend all of your leisure time at the beach (that is something pretty much everywhere in Australia ), or do you prefer to go into "the bush"? Depending on what you study, certain regions may be better for you. Australia is where youâ€™ve got to land.

If you're interested in marine biology, Queensland, which is home to the Great Barrier Reef, might be a suitable fit. If you're a business major, studying in Sydney might be a better option for you. Apart from Sydney, there are numerous possibilities in both large and small places. Consider attending events in Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Melbourne, or Canberra, to mention a few.

Australia is an expensive country

In comparison to many other nations, you may perceive Australia's cost of living to be quite excessive. It's a good idea to figure out what kind of weekly costs you'll have and how much each one will cost.

To get a student visa, you'll need to show that you can afford a minimum living cost of $19,830 per year, but you might end up spending more, especially if you plan on studying and living in one of the larger cities.

What Does It Cost to Study in Australia?

The cost of studying in Australia is determined by the institution and degree of study that you select. The table below illustrates the range of course expenses for various types of qualifications.

Sector/Program Yearly Fees (AUD) School $7,800 to $30,000 English language studies Depending on the length of the course, around $300 each week Vocational Education & Training (VET) $4,000 to $22,000 Undergraduate Bachelor Degree $20,000 to $45,000* Postgraduate Bachelor Degree $20,000 to $50,000* Doctoral Degree $18,000 to $42,000*

If you think you are ready to bear the expenses of studying abroad, it is suggested that rather than forcing your mind with the mainstream thought to study in the US, it would be far more attractive to be experiencing a whole different sphere of education from Australia.

However, you might be able to work

In term time, a student visa allows you to work up to 40 hours per fortnight, excluding any employment required as part of your degree. During the holidays, you can work full-time. However, you will not be able to work in Australia until your studies have commenced.

The public transportation system might be confusing

Buses, trains, ferries, and trams make up Australia's public transportation system. International students are entitled to discounts on some or all of these in some, but not all, states.

Driving rules vary by state, while most will allow you to drive with a valid international driver's license â€” again, do your homework before you go. Keep in mind that we drive on the left side of the road in Australia.

The seasons are inverted!

If you're traveling from a Northern Hemisphere location, such as Europe or the United States, you will notice that the season you left behind has changed. You'll need to pack for the Australian heat as if it was your winter. Furthermore, Australia operates in a separate time zone from the United States, so expect some jet lag when you arrive.

In fact, to experience an all-rounder of seasons and living an educational life amidst the beauty of mother nature, studying abroad in Sweden or Australia would make you a good choice.

Australia is a hugely diversified country

Although Australia's population is small in comparison to its size (approximately 23 million people), it is home to over 25% of the world's population. This is one of the reasons why there are a number of languages spoken here. English is the official language and is likely to be the language in which you will be expected to learn.

Some of the meals may be odd to you

You might be able to obtain some familiar flavors from home depending on where you study in Australia. Australia has a diverse cuisine scene to go along with its cosmopolitan society.

Kangaroo, lamingtons, Tim Tams, and (if you're feeling daring) Vegemite are all good options for a traditional taste of Australia.

Don't underestimate Australia's size

Australia has a vast landmass of 7.96 million km2. So, unless you have a lot of time and money to spare, it's quite doubtful that you'll be able to see all of our key sights and towns in one trip. Plan the things you truly want to visit and determine if your expectations are reasonable; this will help you avoid disappointment later on.

If candidates can consider smaller countries like, studying from Hong Kong while reviewing the size and area, studying from Australia would anyday be a winning streak with the upper hand.

Knowing what to expect when studying in Australia will help alleviate any concern you may be experiencing about such a significant life decision. There'll be plenty to learn once you arrive, so pack your bags and prepare for education outside your university's walls.

Scholarships

Many scholarships are available to students of various nationalities, but the requirements of each grant are specified by the institution or organization that is offering it. Applications must be sent directly to the scholarship giver, and you must contact the scholarship provider to find out if you are qualified for a scholarship.



Studying in Australia would be a journey worth experiencing. Once you walk out with that degree from Australia, you would see in yourself a new change, a person with a global outlook and brimming with self confidence. Not just will your life change, studying programmes from universities abroad can change your identity as an individual and shall be touching newer heights.

