Planning a road trip for long weekend? Four scenic routes around Bengaluru

From Bengaluru, lush farmlands, green hills, waterfalls and more are just a short drive away.

As the long weekend approaches, many feel the urge to escape the city for a peaceful retreat. If your idea of an ideal weekend is a long drive and enjoying breathtaking views along the way, there are plenty of scenic routes around Karnataka that make the journey equally enjoyable as the destination. From Bengaluru, lush farmlands, green hills, waterfalls and more are a short drive away. Here are four scenic routes that are ideal for a weekend road trip:

Chota Ladakh

The Dodda Ayur rock quarry in Kolar district of Karnataka is ideal for a day trip from Bengaluru, as it is located just 60 km from the city. The village of Dodda Ayur used to be a mining centre, and a deep quarry there has filled up with water over successive monsoons. It is called â€˜Chota Ladakhâ€™ as the white stone in the backdrop and the water in the lake resembles the famous Pangong lake in Ladakh. Along the way, views of lush farmlands and rolling hills can be enjoyed.

Muthathi Falls

The famous Muthathi Falls in Karnataka, located around three hours from Bengaluru, is called so because of the drop-like shape of the water as it falls which look like pearls, according to local legend. The drive from Bengaluru takes one through the Bandipur National Park, where if lucky, wild animals like elephants, deer, thousands of bird species and possibly the elusive tiger can be spotted. This scenic waterfall along the Cauvery river has plenty of nature spots surrounding it, including the Bheemeshwari Fishing Camp and other waterfalls like Mekedatu, Chunchi and Shivanasamudra.

Charmadi Ghat

This 25-km stretch connects Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada district and Mudigere taluk of Chikkamagalur district, and showcases the awe-inspiring Western Ghats on the way. This section of the ghats is known for its scenic beauty, with lush, vibrant forests on either side as one winds through the hills. Usually, this stretch is shrouded in mist and clouds, but on a clear day, it is possible to see as far as the Mangaluru coastline. While the best time to drive through here is during the monsoon â€” when heavy rains give rise to hundreds of seasonal waterfalls along the highway â€” it is a pleasurable experience throughout the year, especially to cool down during the summer. However, while it is one of the most beautiful spots in Karnataka, it can also be dangerous to drive through given its steep hairpin curves, especially during the monsoon. From Bengaluru, Charmadi Ghat is a close to 5.5-hour drive.

ECR

The East Coast Road or ECR in Tamil Nadu connects Chennai with Cuddalore via Puducherry, and is among the most important connecting routes in the state. But this 777-km road offers a lot more than just easy travel â€” it gives one the opportunity to drive along the scenic Bay of Bengal and enjoy attractions like two amusement parks, the Madras Crocodile Bank, water sports and much more. If you want to extend your stay here, there are plenty of beach houses that tourists can stay in, and also do activities like surfing.