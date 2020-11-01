Piyush Goyal shares video of Bengaluru-Mysuru rail line passing ‘no water spill’ test

A railway official said the work over the 130 km stretch was undertaken over the past six months at a cost of Rs 40 crore.

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday tweeted a 31-second video showing the railway maintenance work carried out between Bengaluru and Mysuru. To show the quality of the maintenance work and how smooth the journey is on this line, he showed the video of the ‘no water spill’ test. In the video, a glass of water, which is filled to its brim, is seen kept on the table of a coach. Even as the train is travelling at a high speed, reportedly over 100 kilometres per hour, not a single drop of water spills out of the glass, per the video.

“The results of intensive track maintenance carried out between Bengaluru and Mysuru in Karnataka are there for everyone to see. The journey has become so smooth that not even a single drop of water spilled out of the glass while the train was travelling at high speed.”

The journey has become so smooth that not even a single drop of water spilled out of the glass while the train was traveling at high speed. pic.twitter.com/r7aFp55gSA — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 30, 2020

A Railway officer said the work on the over 130 km stretch was undertaken over the past six months at a cost of Rs 40 crore. Ballast insertion, tamping of tracks and strengthening of embankments were some of the works carried out, she said

The same video was also tweeted by the South Western Railway. “Results of intensive track maintenance done between Bengaluru and Mysuru in last four months are visible. Quality of riding has improved which can be seen in the smooth journey,” read the quote tweet.

The track improvement works come after the stretch between Bengaluru and Mysuru underwent electrification and doubling of lines a year ago. This electrification work paved the way for better train speeds and decreased the commute time between the two cities on the rail.

The Railways had said that this resulted in reduced travel time for as many as 11 trains plying between the two cities.

Other than benefitting commuters with a reduced travel time, the electrification has meant the railways will also save a lot of financial resources as otherwise used as fuel expenses since trains with 24 coaches need two engines in this route.