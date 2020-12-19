Pipe bursts in Hyderabad's Mehdipatnam, gallons of water wasted

The pipeline was damaged while a gas agency was digging up the road on Saturday.

A drinking water pipeline was damaged while some digging work was underway at Retibowli, in Hyderabad’s Mehdipatnam. The damage resulted in heavy spillage of water near pillar number 53 of the PVNR Expressway. The water from the damaged pipeline gushed out as a fountain and soon flooded the entire area. The flooding caused inconvenience to motorists, as it affected the movement of vehicles.

Officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) rushed to the spot and took up repair works. All efforts went into arresting the flow of water. The damage to the pipeline had resulted in loss of several gallons of water. The traffic police also reached the spot and coordinated to ensure that people did not stop their vehicles to catch a glimpse of the unusual fountain.

At around 2.38 pm, the HMWSSB put out a tweet saying that the water leak has been stopped and that the work to fix it was underway. Speaking to TNM, D Ramesh, the Board’s Mehdipatnam area manager said, “The water leak has been arrested by turning off the water supply through the line. Works are underway. It is likely to take time as the damaged part of the pipeline needs to be replaced. A gas agency was carrying out digging works to carry out a gas line. They should have ideally informed the Board and coordinated with the departments before carrying out the works. Instead of a waterline if it was a power line, it could have been disastrous.”

Motorists travelling on the PVNR Expressway also stopped to catch a glimpse of the water gushing out of the damaged pipeline. Videos of the water leak were soon viral on social media, with citizens tagging the HMWSSB hoping to alert them.

