â€˜No lockdown relaxationsâ€™: Kerala CM warns strict action against violators

A few districts in Kerala reported sizeable crowds on its roads after the state government had announced that the relaxations of lockdown rules will come into effect in two zones â€” Green and Orange-B zones in the state â€” from Monday. The government had announced that an odd-even scheme for vehicles to ensure that fewer vehicles hit the roads.

Visuals accessed by TNM show traffic in Thrissurâ€™s Swaraj Round where senior police officers were conducting vehicle checks and forcing bikers to wear masks. In Kottayam, too, traffic was reported in several parts of the district. Thrissur and Kottayam come under the Orange-B and Green zones respectively.

However, at the media briefing on Monday evening, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan clarified, â€œWe have not given any relaxation that compromises safety."

Noting reports that said vehicles and the traffic on roads increased on Monday, he warned, â€œThis cannot be allowed and strict actions will be taken against those violating the lockdown rules."

Urging people not to crowd roads, he reminded, "We should not think that we are now secure. This is the time to be more vigilant and careful."

The CM also clarified that barber shops and restaurants will remain shut throughout the lockdown period. It was earlier reported that barber shops would be allowed to remain open on Saturday and Sunday without air-conditioners and only two people will be allowed at a time. The announcement also said that restaurants can allow dine-in services till 7 pm and take-away till 8 pm in the Orange-B and Green.

In Orange-B zones, the lockdown will be in effect till April 24, followed by partial relaxation. In Green zones, lockdown will continue till April 20 and then regulations will be eased.

He also specified that public transportation will not resume.

However, all government offices will start functioning with essential staff by following all safety protocols. Special buses will be arranged for these staff members.

"Banks have decided to resume operations. But we will request them to function only with minimum, required employees," he said.

Pinarayi Vijayan also added that all agricultural related activities will be exempted from regulations.

â€˜Will help those strandedâ€™

Pinarayi Vijayan also pointed out that the state government will take care of the people who are stranded in different parts of the country. "We have received information that three guest workers are stranded on a boat near Ponnani harbour (Malappuram District). We will intervene and resolve the issue. It has also been noted that around 50 students with disabilities and their parents from Kerala were stranded in Mysuru. We will take measures to bring them home. There were also complaints about house owners mistreating Kerala students staying in New Delhi. The state government will find a solution after contacting the Delhi government, " CM said.

A total of 407 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kerala so far. Of this, 114 patients are currently under treatment while 291 recovered. On Monday, six new cases have been reported from Kannur district, which is part of the Red Zone where lockdown will continue without any relaxations.

While five of the cases were those who had returned from abroad, one case contracted the virus through primary contact. Sixty-two people were admitted to hospitals for observation on Monday. The Chief Minister also added that all suspected cases who had been admitted to hospitals will now be tested for the virus.