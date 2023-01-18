Pinarayi, Akhilesh Yadav and others to attend big BRS event in Khammam: Details

Here’s all you need to know about the big BRS event to be attended by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and others, and why it is significant.

news Politics

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samiti's (BRS) first public meeting in Telangana was kicked off on Wednesday, January 18, in Khammam town. A host of leaders, including Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, are set to take part in it. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, and CM Pinarayi arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday and were received by BRS leaders. CPI General Secretary D Raja is also one of the special guests who attended the Khammam meeting. Here’s all you need to know about the big BRS event, and why it is significant.

Why is the event important?

The meeting assumes political significance as it is the first public meeting after the TRS decided to go national by renaming itself as BRS and also because leaders of different opposition parties — BRS, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Samajwadi Party and the Left — would be seen together. Nearly 6 lakh people from 13 constituencies in the erstwhile Khammam district are expected to attend the event.

BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao hoisted the pink-colour BRS flag for the first time after the Election Commission approved the name change of TRS as BRS in December 2022, CM KCR had exuded confidence that the “pink flag would fly high on the Red Fort one day”. Addressing his party leaders then, he gave the slogan of 'Ab ki baar kisan sarkar' (farmers' government this time) and said that new economic, environment, water, electricity and women empowerment policies are needed in the country.

KCR, who has already promised that the BRS would supply free electricity to farmers across the country if voted to power in the Union government, is expected to announce more measures at the Khammam meeting to woo the farming community.

Where is it happening?

The mega public meeting is taking place in Khammam, about 200 km from Hyderabad, where elaborate arrangements have been made. The venue for the meeting is a 100-acre space, around which 448 acres have been designated for 20 parking lots.

Khammam, which is situated along the Andhra Pradesh border, has seen a lot of political activity lately. In December 2022, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu addressed a public meeting in Khammam in a show of strength for the party for the first time since facing a major defeat in the 2018 Assembly elections. Speaking at the meeting, Naidu expressed confidence that the party will regain its past glory in Telangana.

Khammam has a large population of the Kamma community, a dominant caste to which Naidu and TDP founder NT Rama Rao belong. The region has social and cultural influences of Andhra Pradesh, and does not have a strong connection with the Telangana statehood agitation according to political analysts, who believe that BRS may find it difficult to win in Khammam constituencies in the 2023 Assembly election.

YSR Telangana Party founder (YSRTP) and president YS Sharmila has already announced that she will contest from Palair constituency in Khammam district in the upcoming polls, marking her political debut in Telangana. Ahead of the big BRS meeting in Khammam, Sharmila slammed KCR for his choice of the venue, alleging that he had failed the district in the last nine years of being in power. "It is very clear that, having failed Khammam on every front in the last nine years, KCR suddenly woke up to project yet another dishonest impression that he cares for and respects the district. But the people of Telangana are very well aware of his perpetual peddling of lies. He has to ask himself if he has the moral right to sound his BRS war cry from a district that bore the brunt of his step-motherly attention," she said on Tuesday

Sharmila stated that Khammam was famed for its political and cultural consciousness and this was the reason the erstwhile TRS received a royal drubbing in the previous elections there.

Read: Why has YS Sharmila chosen to contest from Palair? What political analysts say

What’s on the agenda?

KCR and the visiting leaders will be taking two helicopters from the Begumpet airport to visit the Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadadri near Hyderabad, which was renovated on a grand scale by the BRS government, before proceeding to the meeting.

After the darshan, they would again take the helicopter to Khammam collectorate complex where the inauguration of the Integrated District Offices Complex in Khammam district is scheduled. Following this, the second phase of 'Kanti Velugu', the Telangana government's eye screening programme, will be launched.

Read: Telangana’s Yadadri temple project is CM KCR’s Kashi Vishwanath moment

Also read: A magnet to reel in NRIs, KCR’s Yadadri temple project leaves residents uprooted

With PTI and IANS inputs