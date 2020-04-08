Pin-protected profiles, filtering of titles: Netflix adds more parental controls

These controls can be added to the Netflix profile by going to account settings on a laptop or a mobile browser.

Based on feedback from users, Netflix has announced improved parental controls on its service. The controls include PIN protected profiles, filtering out titles that are not appropriate for kids’ age, among others.

The new parental controls also allow users to remove individual series or films by title. When this filter is used, the blocked title(s) won’t show up anywhere in that profile.

Users will also be able to see their kids have been watching within the profile created for them and turn off auto play of episodes in kids profiles.

“Choice and control have always been important for our members, especially parents. We hope that these improved controls will help parents make the right choices for their families,” Michelle Parsons, Kids Product Manager, Netflix said in a statement.

Netflix also said in a statement that parents or guardians can review each profile’s setting using the “Profile and Parental Controls” hub within account settings.

“The Family Online Safety Institute believes that online safety is everyone’s concern - from kids to grandparents. Netflix’s parental controls give parents and families the ability to shape the experience they want their kids to have on Netflix, and help keep them safe,” said Stephen Balkam, Founder & CEO, Family Online Safety Institute.

Recognizing that every family is different and to give them more viewing choices, Netflix says it is investing in a wide variety of kids and family films and TV shows from all over the world.